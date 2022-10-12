Cardi B Kicks Off Burlesque-Themed Party to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress rocks a sexy furry red outfit and matching headpiece while attending her birthday celebration titled 'Cardi's Dirty 30 Cabaret'.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is known for her epic birthday themed-parties and this year will be no different. The New York-born hip-hop star is throwing a burlesque-themed party to celebrate her 30th birthday.

On Tuesday night, October 11, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress was seen wearing a sexy furry red outfit that flaunted her enviable figure. To complete her look, she also donned a matching huge feathery headpiece, red gloves and a pair of red strappy heels.

The red-themed lavish celebration featured a stage with "Cardi's Dirty 30 Cabaret" written in the background. Among those attending the birthday bash was Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina, who looked stunning in a black-and-pink sexy outfit that she paired with a unique necklace.

Earlier Tuesday, Cardi marked her birthday with a pantsless Instagram photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with a strong message, "F**k it." In the caption of her post, the "WAP" rapper wrote, "Some days you gotta just say F**K IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F**K IT."

Of her birthday bash, Cardi announced a few days earlier that her approaching birthday fete theme will be burlesque. While getting glammed up and chewing some gum, the "Hot S**t" rapper shared, "So I will be having my birthday party on October 11th in LA, and the theme will be burlesque. I want to see sexiness. There will be a very sexy show. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be extravagant; like, hello, Cardi's throwing it."

Cardi went on to say that she planned to do it big because she only turns 30 once. She also announced that she will be having an audition for burlesque dancers because she wanted to see "Marilyn Mon-muthaf**kng-roes" at her party.