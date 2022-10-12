 

Cardi B Kicks Off Burlesque-Themed Party to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday

Cardi B Kicks Off Burlesque-Themed Party to Celebrate Her 30th Birthday
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Bodak Yellow' raptress rocks a sexy furry red outfit and matching headpiece while attending her birthday celebration titled 'Cardi's Dirty 30 Cabaret'.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is known for her epic birthday themed-parties and this year will be no different. The New York-born hip-hop star is throwing a burlesque-themed party to celebrate her 30th birthday.

On Tuesday night, October 11, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress was seen wearing a sexy furry red outfit that flaunted her enviable figure. To complete her look, she also donned a matching huge feathery headpiece, red gloves and a pair of red strappy heels.

The red-themed lavish celebration featured a stage with "Cardi's Dirty 30 Cabaret" written in the background. Among those attending the birthday bash was Cardi's sister Hennessy Carolina, who looked stunning in a black-and-pink sexy outfit that she paired with a unique necklace.

  See also...

Earlier Tuesday, Cardi marked her birthday with a pantsless Instagram photo of herself wearing a sweatshirt emblazoned with a strong message, "F**k it." In the caption of her post, the "WAP" rapper wrote, "Some days you gotta just say F**K IT. So many things are out of our control and instead of spending time worrying about how to fix it or make it better, you gotta just throw ya hands up and say F**K IT."

Of her birthday bash, Cardi announced a few days earlier that her approaching birthday fete theme will be burlesque. While getting glammed up and chewing some gum, the "Hot S**t" rapper shared, "So I will be having my birthday party on October 11th in LA, and the theme will be burlesque. I want to see sexiness. There will be a very sexy show. It's going to be amazing. It's going to be extravagant; like, hello, Cardi's throwing it."

Cardi went on to say that she planned to do it big because she only turns 30 once. She also announced that she will be having an audition for burlesque dancers because she wanted to see "Marilyn Mon-muthaf**kng-roes" at her party.

You can share this post!

Adam Sandler's Teen Daughters Get Big Paychecks to Star in His Upcoming Movie

Kim Kardashian Hires Extra Security at Her Kids' School Amid Kanye West's Online Hate Rampage

Related Posts
Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Cardi B Sets Record Straight After Sparking Ice Spice Collaboration Rumors

Cardi B Sets Record Straight After Sparking Ice Spice Collaboration Rumors

Cardi B Struggles to Collect Tasha K's $3M Judgment as Blogger Only Has $1K in Her Account

Cardi B Struggles to Collect Tasha K's $3M Judgment as Blogger Only Has $1K in Her Account

Cardi B Denies Pulling Up on Maliibu Miitch Despite Cryptic Social Media Posts

Cardi B Denies Pulling Up on Maliibu Miitch Despite Cryptic Social Media Posts

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks