Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Instagram Celebrity

The Brooklyn rapper decides to keep enjoying his life by taking his sons to an AEW wrestling match although his estranged daughter Taina Williams accuses him of being an absent father.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fabolous is seemingly unbothered by his stepdaughter's recent claim about him. Although Taina Williams accused him of being a deadbeat parent, the Brooklyn rapper decided to keep enjoying his life by taking his sons to an AEW wrestling match.

On Tuesday, October 11, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post some photos and a video from the event. In the caption, he wrote, "If they happy, I'm happy [black heart emoji]. Thanks @aew for the hospitality!! My boys had a good time at AEW Dynamite!!"

Some people believed that it wasn't wise for Fabolous to post his sons amid Taina's claims. Others, on the other hand, came to his defense. "Now y'all reaching … wtf would he take that baby to the wrestling match she don't wanna see that s**t," one person commented.

Another replied, "Yall bout to be minding his business wit his family when yall dnt even got custody of yall kids." A third added, "Y'all need to worry bout y'all fathers and baby fathers not being in y'all lives …. Y'all be quick to judge and don't be knowing what's going on ….. it cost $0 to Mind y'all business."

Fabolous was slammed by Taina after the emcee wished Journey, whom he shares with Taina's mother Emily Bustamante a.k.a. Emily B, a happy birthday. Alongside the October 10 post, which was a photo of him holding his young daughter, he wrote, "I named you Journey because that's really what it's been."

"Might not know when you going thru it, but you'll get it at the end. I don't believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY," he continued. "You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 - 10 - 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

Catching wind of the snap, Taina replied, "This post is hilarious," adding crying laughing emojis. She then detailed, " 'Might not know when you going thru it , but you'll get it at the end' Is Translation for = I haven't taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don't even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I'm only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."