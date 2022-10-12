 

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent
Instagram
Celebrity

The Brooklyn rapper decides to keep enjoying his life by taking his sons to an AEW wrestling match although his estranged daughter Taina Williams accuses him of being an absent father.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fabolous is seemingly unbothered by his stepdaughter's recent claim about him. Although Taina Williams accused him of being a deadbeat parent, the Brooklyn rapper decided to keep enjoying his life by taking his sons to an AEW wrestling match.

On Tuesday, October 11, the 44-year-old took to Instagram to post some photos and a video from the event. In the caption, he wrote, "If they happy, I'm happy [black heart emoji]. Thanks @aew for the hospitality!! My boys had a good time at AEW Dynamite!!"

Some people believed that it wasn't wise for Fabolous to post his sons amid Taina's claims. Others, on the other hand, came to his defense. "Now y'all reaching … wtf would he take that baby to the wrestling match she don't wanna see that s**t," one person commented.

  See also...

Another replied, "Yall bout to be minding his business wit his family when yall dnt even got custody of yall kids." A third added, "Y'all need to worry bout y'all fathers and baby fathers not being in y'all lives …. Y'all be quick to judge and don't be knowing what's going on ….. it cost $0 to Mind y'all business."

Fabolous was slammed by Taina after the emcee wished Journey, whom he shares with Taina's mother Emily Bustamante a.k.a. Emily B, a happy birthday. Alongside the October 10 post, which was a photo of him holding his young daughter, he wrote, "I named you Journey because that's really what it's been."

"Might not know when you going thru it, but you'll get it at the end. I don't believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY," he continued. "You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 - 10 - 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

Catching wind of the snap, Taina replied, "This post is hilarious," adding crying laughing emojis. She then detailed, " 'Might not know when you going thru it , but you'll get it at the end' Is Translation for = I haven't taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don't even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I'm only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."

You can share this post!

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Bill Murray Pays $100K to Settle 'Being Mortal' On-Set Misconduct Allegation Out of Court
Related Posts
Fabolous Accused of Being an Absent Dad to His and Emily B's Daughter Journey

Fabolous Accused of Being an Absent Dad to His and Emily B's Daughter Journey

Fabolous Stunned After Being Pulled Over by Police During Harmless Live Interview With Jim Jones

Fabolous Stunned After Being Pulled Over by Police During Harmless Live Interview With Jim Jones

Fabolous Responds to Backlash Over Claudette Ortiz 'Appreciation Post'

Fabolous Responds to Backlash Over Claudette Ortiz 'Appreciation Post'

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Fabolous Ridiculed Over Gushing Post Toward Girlfriend Emily B

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks