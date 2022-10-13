 

Toosii Addresses Gay rumors and Claim About Him Sleeping With Arrogant Tae: 'I Love P***y'

When addressing wild speculations about his sexuality on the 'Lip Service' podcast, the 22-year--old emcee stresses that he doesn't have a 'problem with the LGBT community at all,' it's just he's not gay.

AceShowbiz - Toosii has shut down rumors suggesting that he's gay. The "Heartaches" rapper also denied the claim about him sleeping with male hairstylist Arrogant Tae, stressing that he loves "p***y."

The 22-year-old addressed the speculations about his sexuality when appearing on the "Lip Service" podcast. "At first, it ain't bother me because it was like I know what the f**k I am," he said. "I love p***y… We're gonna keep it one hundred. It's in the songs."

"So it didn't bother me at first. But then people started to drag it on and on and on," the emcee continued. When host Angela Yee asked who started the wild rumors, he said it all began from a certain Instagram account.

"I had seen Arrogant Tae in the airport. Never seen this man outside of the airport, ever," Toosii elaborated. "I was trying to get him to do my girl's and my mom's hair... Next thing I know, the @urfavesbeforeig take the s**t and flip it - 'Toosii and Arrogant Tae f**king.' What the f**k [are] you talking about?"

The "Love Cycle" spitter went on to note, "Honestly, I think thats like, bro, the devil be working. That's the world trying to get me to trick myself out of my position." He added, "I don't got no problem with the LGBT community at all. I'm just not gay."

