 

Ryan Seacrest Asks for TV Show Recommendations Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

Ryan Seacrest Asks for TV Show Recommendations Following COVID-19 Diagnosis
Instagram
Celebrity

The 47-year-old media personality tests positive for COVID-19 just a few weeks after he and co-host Kelly Ripa celebrated their five-year work anniversary on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'.

  • Oct 13, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ryan Seacrest has tested positive for COVID-19. When coming forward with his diagnosis, the "Live with Kelly and Ryan" co-host asked his online devotees for TV show recommendations that he can watch while he's in quarantine.

The 47-year-old broke the news on Instagram Story on Tuesday, October 11. "I don't know how I avoided it for so long but unfortunately I tested positive for COVID-19 a few days ago and I'm currently in quarantine," he began his message.

"While I'm feeling the usual symptoms, I hope to make a quick recovery," the media personality added. "I'll be in bed watching tv this week so please let me know if you have any recommendations (especially for any foodie shows!)."

Ryan might be a foodie now, but he once admitted that he used to have a difficult relationship with food because he was "teased" for being overweight when he was younger. "I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror," he said on his and Kelly Ripa's show.

  See also...

"I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy," the "American Idol" host added. In response, Kelly replied, "I understand, the things you are teased about as a kid, they haunt you for the rest of your life. You take them with you for the rest of your life."

"You spend a great deal of time fixating on what you're eating and what you're not eating," the wife of Mark Consuelos continued. "And when you're eating and how much you're eating and how many times of day you're eating."

That aside, Ryan and Kelly just celebrated their five-year work anniversary a few weeks ago. "It seems like not five years," she said. "It seems like five minutes, but also 50 years. It feels like all of our life -- and yet -- it has gone in a flash."

"I think because we've known each other for 20-plus years, that it's been a long life together already," Ryan, who joined Kelly as co-host in 2017, chimed in.

You can share this post!

Lil Yachty Unveils Music Video for His Viral 83-Second Track 'Poland'

Fabolous Takes Sons to Wrestling Match After His Stepdaughter Dubs Him Deadbeat Parent
Related Posts
Ryan Seacrest Pokes Fun at Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Seacrest Pokes Fun at Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunction During 'American Idol' Finale

Ryan Seacrest Seemingly Disses Andy Cohen With 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Ratings

Ryan Seacrest Seemingly Disses Andy Cohen With 'New Year's Rockin' Eve' Ratings

Ryan Seacrest Investigates Mentor Casey Kasem's Death in New Podcast

Ryan Seacrest Investigates Mentor Casey Kasem's Death in New Podcast

Ryan Seacrest Spotted Spending Memorial Day Weekend With Mystery Woman in Hamptons

Ryan Seacrest Spotted Spending Memorial Day Weekend With Mystery Woman in Hamptons

Most Read
T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son
Celebrity

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

Kaley Cuoco Almost Lost Her Leg After Falling Off Horse

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

See Boosie Badazz's Failed Attempt to Go Undercover When Picking Up His Mom at Airport

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict Profess Love to Each Other Despite Divorce

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

'American Idol' Runner-Up Willie Spence Sang Beautifully in Final IG Post Before Tragic Death

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Martell Holt's Baby Mama Arionne Curry Fumes After He's Spotted Filming With Sheree Whitfield

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Gisele Bundchen Makes Another Spiritual Healer Visit Amid Tom Brady Divorce

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman

Cynthia Bailey and Mike Hill Reportedly Getting Divorce After He's Spotted With Mystery Woman