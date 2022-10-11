 

Fabolous Accused of Being an Absent Dad to His and Emily B's Daughter Journey

Emily's elder daughter Taina Williams calls out the 'Into You' rapper after he pens a birthday shout-out to his youngest child, claiming that he hasn't seen his two-year-old daughter for 'almost a year.'

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Fabolous has been slammed as a deadbeat dad by his estranged stepdaughter Taina Williams. The Brooklyn rapper has been accused of being an absent father to his young child after he wished Journey, whom he shares with Taina's mother Emily Bustamante a.k.a. Emily B, a happy birthday.

As his daughter Journey turned two years old on Monday, October 10, Fabolous posted a loving shout-out on Instagram. "I named you Journey because that's really what it's been," he wrote along with a photo of him holding his young daughter.

He continued, "Might not know when you going thru it, but you'll get it at the end. I don't believe you can have faith unless you trust the JOURNEY. You have taught me that so I look at you with understanding & love. Your life assures it will all add up… 10 • 10 • 2020. Happy Bday Journey Jackson."

The post, however, didn't sit well with Taina, who found it "hilarious" because Fabolous allegedly hasn't seen his daughter for almost a year. "This post is hilarious," Taina wrote in the comment section of Fabolous' post along with crying laughing emojis. " 'Might not know when you going thru it , but you'll get it at the end' Is Translation for = I haven't taken care of my daughter in almost a year & don't even ask about her well being because IDC & Im bitter & I'm only a father to my two beautiful sons who I can manipulate. Stop playing with the internet."

Fabolous has not responded to Taina's accusation. He and Emily ended their longtime relationship earlier this year after nearly four years of marriage. This was after he was accused of assaulting Emily in 2018. In October of the same year, he was indicted by a grand jury in New Jersey on four felony charges of domestic assault. He reportedly accepted a plea deal in March 2019. The former pair also share two sons together.

