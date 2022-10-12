'P-Valley' Star J. Alphonse Touches on Bride's Devotion to Him in Beautiful Wedding Speech

Instagram Celebrity

The 37-year-old actor marries his longtime partner Nafeesha in an L.A. wedding attended by 150 guests, including actor Lance Gross and wife Rebecca as well as Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - J. Alphonse is making a lifelong commitment to his girlfriend Nafeesha. The actor, who rose to fame for his role as LaMarques/Lil Murda on Starz's series "P-Valley", has wed his longtime partner after three years of engagement.

The wedding took place on Friday, October 7, according to Essence which first reported the story. The pair said their "I do" in front of about 150 friends and family at the Vibiana, a cathedral-turned-event-hall in the downtown L.A. area.

The star-studded guest list included actor Lance Gross and wife Rebecca, "The Chi" star Miriam A. Hyman and her partner, FX's "Kindred" actress Sheria Irving, as well as Jerry O'Connell and wife Rebecca Romijn. "2AM." singer Adrian Marcel entertained the crowd at the wedding reception.

The NAACP Image Award nominee met his now-wife in 2016, when he was a burgeoning actor on the stage in Oakland. At the time, he beat on buckets as a drummer in subway stations in NYC to make ends meet.

During the nuptials, J returned to his drum-playing roots, performing something special for Nafeesha on the same buckets he utilized in New York City subways. He also touched on her devotion to him back when he was nobody. "She told me and I believe her, that if that never changed she would be with me to this day," he shared in a short speech at their wedding reception.

The pair got engaged in 2019 and lived long distance while he performed on Broadway in NYC when COVID first exploded. They got their first shared space in Los Angeles in 2020. While planning their wedding, they found themselves separated for 10 months as he went to work on the second season of "P-Valley" in Atlanta.

Their bond, however, remained strong and they were soon reunited. As for what J hopes for their future, he shared, "For us just to continue to grow and love on each other."