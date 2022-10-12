 

HBO's 'The Shop' Scraps Kanye West Episode Due to 'Dangerous Stereotype'

The HBO hit show, which stars NBA player LeBron James as one of the co-hosts, claims that it films an episode featuring the 'Donda' artist, but decides not to air it because of 'more hate speech.'

AceShowbiz - Kanye West's controversial views cost him a TV appearance. On Tuesday, October 11, HBO's hit show "The Shop" revealed that it just filmed an episode featuring the "Donda" artist, but decided not to air it because Ye used its platform to share more hate speech.

"Yesterday we taped an episode of 'The Shop' with Kanye West," producer Maverick Carter shared in a statement to Andscape. "Kanye was booked weeks ago and, after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments."

The CEO of SpringHill Company, however, added, "Unfortunately, he used 'The Shop' to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotype. We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye's remarks. While 'The Shop' embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

Concluding the statement, Maverick stated, "I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

According to Andscape, Ye "doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks" in the would-be episode of the talk show, which is co-hosted by LeBron James. It also featured his "Amazing" collaborator Jeezy (Young Jeezy) and shoe designer Salehe Bembury. The outlet revealed that LeBron was "not present at the taping."

In response to the news, most Internet users applauded the show's decision. "If Lebron say it's bad then yea he f**ked up. He tried to use them to get that same message out and I'm glad they didn't go for it!!" one person said. "And thank you. We don't wanna hear nothing from him," someone else echoed the sentiment.

Slamming the Yeezy designer, who keeps making headlines for his controverial comments and antics, one person wrote, "why tf is he on this hateful rampage. like n***a what happened to all the gospel music and jesus is king??" Another comment read, "Ye going against the industry right now and they bringing him down."

Meanwhile, a user was more concerned about Ye's mental health. "No but on a serious note if he's not sleeping he's on full manic mode. Not controlling bipolar is not only dangerous to himself but those around him as well," the person said, referring to the 45-year-old rapper's bipolar disorder.

