Blink-182 Surprises Fans With Reunion Tour Featuring Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge

In addition to their upcoming worldwide tour, the rock band will release a new single titled 'Edging' on October 14, the result of their first time in a recording studio together in a decade.

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Blink-182 has something exciting for their fans. The rock band has announced their upcoming massive world tour that will feature Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Tom DeLonge.

The classic lineup of Blink-182, Travis, Mark and Tom, will reunite for the first time in 10 years for a worldwide tour that will run from March 2023 through February 2024. The tour will kick off in Tijuana, Mexico. To mark the occasion, the band will release a new single titled "Edging" on Friday, October 14, the result of their first time in a recording studio together in a decade.

"We're coming. Tour's coming. Album's coming. Tom's coming," the band announced via their social media platforms on Tuesday, October 11. "Tickets on sale Monday. New song 'Edging' out Friday."

Produced by Live Nation, the worldwide tour will include Blink-182's first-ever performances in Latin America along with stops in Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

Opening acts for their upcoming world tour include Turnstile in North America, Rise Against in Australia, The Story So Far in the United Kingdom and Europe and Wallows in Latin America.

Several Blinkies reacted with utter joy at the news that Tom would be joining the tour. "Babe, wake up, blink-182 got back together and they're going on tour," one fan tweeted. Another added, "LETS F**KING GOOOOO."

Founding Blink-182 members Tom, who left the band in 2015, and Mark "repaired" their years-long friendship after Mark was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer. As for Mark, he was declared cancer-free in September last year.

In an interview with PEOPLE last August, Mark said the trio had spent some time together before his chemotherapy began and they were in "a really great place right now." The bassist added, "I keep writing music, and I'm open to whatever the next phase of Blink is ... I'm hopeful for the future. I'm just damn glad to be here."

Along the way, Blink-182 will perform at multiple festivals including Lollapalooza with headliners Drake and Billie Eilish, as well as the When We Were Young Festival alongside Green Day.

Blink-182 was formed in 1992. The original lineup featured Scott Raynor on drums, Mark on bass and Tom on guitar, before Scott was fired in 1998 and replaced with Travis. This cemented the lineup for the band that would then record 1999's "Enema of the State", which became a gigantic commercial success, selling over 15 million records.