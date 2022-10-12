 

Geena Davis Speaks Against Bill Murray After He's Accused of Sexual Assault on 'Being Mortal' Set

In her new memoir and an interview on the heels of the book's release, the 'Beetlejuice' star recalls the 72-year-old actor's alleged cruel treatment to her when they starred in 1990's film 'Quick Change'.

  • Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Geena Davis didn't have the best experience working with Bill Murray. The 66-year-old actress has spoken up against the 72-year-old actor/comedian, accusing him of cruel treatment to her when they starred in 1990's movie "Quick Change".

Davis, who played Murray's girlfriend in the crime drama, wrote in her new memoir, titled "Dying of Politeness", that the "Ghostbuster" star insisted upon using a massage device called The Thumper on her despite her refusal when they first met in a hotel suite. "I said no multiple times, but he wouldn't relent," she wrote, per People magazine. According to Davis, Murray "placed the thing on my back for a total of about two seconds."

In an interview with The Times on the precipice of her new book release, Davis further recalled her time working with the actor. Davis said that during filming she was waiting on wardrobe when Murray began screaming at her for being late. He allegedly continued to yell as he followed her from her trailer to set in front of a large crowd of cast, crew and onlookers.

"That was bad," Davis told the news outlet. "The way he behaved at the first meeting... I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn't have got the part."

"I could have avoided that treatment if I'd known how to react or what to do during the audition," the Academy Award-winning actress continued. "But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn't…"

The "Thelma & Louise" star shared that she regrets blaming her younger self for the incidents, as it was Murray who allegedly engaged in the inappropriate behavior. "There's no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting," she confided. "And yes, exactly, it wasn't my fault."

Murray has not responded to Davis' claims.

This isn't the first time someone spoke negatively about working with Murray. Back in April, production on Aziz Ansari's film "Being Mortal", starring Murray, was suspended amid investigation for his alleged "inappropriate behavior" toward several women on set. He reportedly got handsy with the employees.

New details have now emerged, revealing that he allegedly straddled a much younger female production staffer on a bed that was part of the production set and kissed her on the mouth while they both had on masks. Murray, who felt she had been flirting with him, said he was joking, but the "horrified" woman, who was allegedly pinned down under Murray's weight, couldn't move and "interpreted his actions as entirely sexual."

The report also noted that the person accusing Murray of inappropriate behavior was not actress Keke Palmer, as some speculated it was.

When the allegations first occurred, Murray told CNBC, "I did something I thought was funny, and it wasn't taken that way." He added, "The company, the movie studio, wanted to do the right thing, so they wanted to check it all out, investigate it. and so they stopped the production."

While Murray was hopeful that the matter can be resolved and both parties can return to work, Searchlight parent Disney did not restart the half-finished production.

