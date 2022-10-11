 

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Despite T.I.'s attempts to reach out to him, the YouTube star refuses to have a conversation with the 'Ant-Man' star after the teen sent out threatening posts.

AceShowbiz - Charleston White still has a lot to say about T.I.'s son King Harris. After alerting authorities about a video where the teen threatened him, the YouTuber doubled down on his remarks about the rapper's son, calling him "disrespectful."

"You think we're supposed to respect your disrespectful child who doesn't know how to shh," Charleston said on Instagram Live on Monday, October 10. "So I'm supposed to show this n***a compassion when he's saying he will hurt me, No. I'm just like the police. I'm in fear for my life, and I wanna go home to my family."

Charleston told T.I., "You better teach these babies you love them. We don't. You let them disrespect you. We don't." Seemingly citing the Bible, he claimed that God doesn't have a heart for disrespectful, disobedient children. He went on warning that children like King would have their days "shortened and numbered."

Throughout his live session, T.I. was requesting to join, but Charleston refused to let him appear. The controversial YouTuber said they had nothing to discuss until T.I. spoke with his son. He later shared screenshots of King's threatening messages to him, which have since been removed.

Charleston started the drama with T.I. and King after he spoke negatively about the 18-year-old since his arrest last month. In a recent video in which he wished Boosie Badazz's (formerly Lil Boosie) son Tootie Raw go to jail, he also taunted King as he questioned King's ability to fight someone physically.

Responding to the video, King clapped back, "Man, we are about to whoop your a** when you come back here. I can see you had a soft upbringing." T.I., meanwhile, tried to reach out to Charleston as he said in his own video, "I ain't on no gangsta s**t. I'm a father, I'm a businessman, and I'm a leader. So ultimately, if you have something to say about me and mine, come to me. Whatever you have to say about me, come to me."

The "Ant-Man" star added, "Keep my muthaf**king children's names out your muthaf**king mouth before something bad happens." Tip made it clear that he wasn't threatening Charleston but was firm that people don't play about their kids. "People will die about their children, and people are willing to go to prison about their children. Stop. That's a suggestion. Please stop," he stressed.

Charleston later said on Instagram Live that he tagged the Atlanta Police Dept and Fulton County prosecutor Fani Willis to alert them about a video where King threatened him. "I want to put his (T.I. 's) son in jail," he said.

T.I. later hopped on The Shade Room's post to further express his wish to talk to him in person. "Still waiting to get on the phone or in ya face sir… been on hold since 1-2 pm," so the Atlanta star wrote.

