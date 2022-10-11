T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Instagram/Facebook Celebrity

The controversial YouTube star first ignites the feud with a video in which he rants against King and Boosie's son Tootie Raw, wishing the latter go to jail.

AceShowbiz - T.I.'s son King Harris is known for being a hot-headed and it's not hard to set him off. The teen has clapped back at Charleston White after the latter badmouthed King and Boosie Badazz's (formerly Lil Boosie) son Tootie Raw.

In a video which he posted on social media, the controversial YouTube star first ranted against Boosie and his son. "I hate you, Boosie," he said without a clear context as to why he's mad at the rapper. He also wished the "Zoom" rhymer's son Tootie Raw go jail.

Charleston then brought up T.I.'s son King, saying that he doesn't like him either. He went on taunting the teen as he questions King's ability to fight someone physically.

The video caught the attention of King, who of course couldn't let him get away with it. Unloading on Charleston, he claimed in his own video that the social media influencer has a "soft upbringing." He also warned that Charleston will get his a** whipped when they meet face-to-face.

King is no stranger to finding himself in a feud. Back in May, the high school graduate got into a verbal dispute with Waffle House workers over his order. He got angry after the employees allegedly messed up his order as he found an unwanted pickle on his food.

After receiving the order and observing it in the car, King decided to go down and confront the workers. After an intense argument with the workers, he left the establishment before things got escalated.

Reacting to the viral video, T.I. admitted he was "perplexed" by his son's action. The rapper/actor said on Instagram Live, "Of course, I spoke with my son. Me and his uncles. We were perplexed by his necessity to go back and forth with the short-order cook. I didn't understand why he felt he needed to stop what he was doing to engage someone who's at another level of life."

T.I. went on to note that he has told his son to simply enjoy his life instead of getting into public confrontations like that. "I had to explain to him that when people are not living like the way they hoped they would live and here you [are] walking in enjoying so much freedom and luxury and, you know, people are going to posture themselves a certain way," he explained.

"So, therefore, you are going to have to enjoy your life," the emcee, who shares the 18-year-old boy with his wife Tiny Harris a.k.a. Tameka Cottle, continued. "You have to remove yourself from that energy and go enjoy your life."