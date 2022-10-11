Rihanna Shows Off Her Booty in Steamy Video

Cover Images/RobinLori Celebrity

The 'Only Girl (In the World)' songstress, who has been tapped to headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, flaunts her pert derriere as she dances in Fenty lingerie.

AceShowbiz - While she has been busy preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, Rihanna doesn't forget her role as the boss of her lingerie brand. Thus, on Monday, October 10, the singer made use of her Instagram account to promote the latest look from Savage X Fenty's latest collection.

Parading her hot body like always, the Barbadian beauty showed off her booty to the camera as she rocked a gray hoodie with Savage X Fenty underwear. She looked comfortable as she appeared to be dancing at home before turning around and flaunting her pert derriere. "thottin just got cozy…," she captioned the sultry video.

It has been a while since Rih last made a post about her Fenty lingerie brand. Prior to the steamy video, the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped the news that she will perform at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show via the social media page. On September 25, she surprised her fans as she re-shared a post by Roc Nation that featured her hand holding an NFL ball with the caption which simply read, "Let's GO."

Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation helps produce the halftime show, commented, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

When met by TMZ earlier this month, Rih admitted to getting the jitters ahead of the highly-anticipated show. "I'm nervous ... but I'm excited," the star, who gave birth to her son with A$AP Rocky in May, told a videographer.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. She is following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady GaGa who previously headlined the show.