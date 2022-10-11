 

Rihanna Shows Off Her Booty in Steamy Video

Rihanna Shows Off Her Booty in Steamy Video
Cover Images/RobinLori
Celebrity

The 'Only Girl (In the World)' songstress, who has been tapped to headline Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show, flaunts her pert derriere as she dances in Fenty lingerie.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - While she has been busy preparing for her upcoming Super Bowl performance, Rihanna doesn't forget her role as the boss of her lingerie brand. Thus, on Monday, October 10, the singer made use of her Instagram account to promote the latest look from Savage X Fenty's latest collection.

Parading her hot body like always, the Barbadian beauty showed off her booty to the camera as she rocked a gray hoodie with Savage X Fenty underwear. She looked comfortable as she appeared to be dancing at home before turning around and flaunting her pert derriere. "thottin just got cozy…," she captioned the sultry video.

  See also...

It has been a while since Rih last made a post about her Fenty lingerie brand. Prior to the steamy video, the Grammy Award-winning artist dropped the news that she will perform at Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show via the social media page. On September 25, she surprised her fans as she re-shared a post by Roc Nation that featured her hand holding an NFL ball with the caption which simply read, "Let's GO."

Jay-Z, whose entertainment agency Roc Nation helps produce the halftime show, commented, "Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn. A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment."

When met by TMZ earlier this month, Rih admitted to getting the jitters ahead of the highly-anticipated show. "I'm nervous ... but I'm excited," the star, who gave birth to her son with A$AP Rocky in May, told a videographer.

Super Bowl LVII is set to take place on February 12, 2023, at State Farm Stadium. She is following in the footsteps of the likes of Beyonce Knowles, Katy Perry, Madonna and Lady GaGa who previously headlined the show.

You can share this post!

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Imagine Dragons Celebrates World Mental Health Day by Releasing 'I Don't Like Myself' Visuals
Related Posts
Rihanna Possibly Hints at Her Baby's Name With Her Necklace

Rihanna Possibly Hints at Her Baby's Name With Her Necklace

Rihanna Gets the Jitters Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Gets the Jitters Ahead of Super Bowl Halftime Show

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Kanye West Appears to Show Interest in Joining Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Kanye West Appears to Show Interest in Joining Rihanna's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

T.I.'s Son King Harris Goes Off on Charleston White for Speaking on Him and Boosie's Son

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

Ariana Grande Unfollows Doja Cat on IG a Year After Rapper Stopped Following Her

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Charleston White Tells T.I. to 'Teach' His 'Disrespectful' Son King Harris After Alerting Police

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Michael Rapaport Unleashes on Kanye West Over His Antisemitic Remarks

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Amanda Bynes Enrolls at Cosmetology College to Be Manicurist

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Kanye West Continues to Taunt Gigi Hadid, Agrees She's 'Cabbage Patch' Compared to Sister Bella

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking