Yolanda Hadid Gushes Over Brave Daughters Gigi and Bella After Kanye West Controversy

Oct 12, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid is a proud mama. The former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has gushed over her daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid as they have to deal with the "pressure" of life in the spotlight following Kanye West controversy.

When appearing at an event hosted by Project Healthy Minds at Hudson Yards in New York City, in celebration of Mental Health Day, on Monday, October 10, the 58-year-old TV personality and former fashion model told Entertainment Tonight about how her daughters handle "exaggerated" pressures of "the whole social media aspect."

"They are great at what they are doing. I've always taught them to be the hardest working person they can, and to be the first to show, the last one [to leave]," Yolanda told the outlet. "Be good to everybody on set. Not just the people that can, you know, make you bigger in the business, but to everybody," she shared, "Be kind, because people don't remember what you look like but they will remember how you make them feel."

Yolanda further explained that, even for her daughters, they're doing their best to just live life happily and that the things they experience in life are "a little bit exaggerated" because of the realm in which they work. The mother, however, stressed that her daughters aren't different when it comes to who they are as people.

"I think that we've lost the art of communication about real things and we are living in this fantasy world of social media, where everything looks so perfect and then all the trolls come after you and they run you into the ground, and they switch to the next person," Yolanda added. "It's something that, as a society, we need to look at."

Recently, Gigi made headlines when she called out Ye after the rapper-turned-fashion designer insulted Vogue editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson. "You wish u had a percentage of her intellect. You have no idea haha…If there's actually a point to any of your s**t she might be the only person that could save u. As if the 'honor' of being invited to your show should keep someone from giving their opinion..? Lol. You're a bully and a joke (sic)," Gigi wrote when commenting on one of Ye's Instagram posts.

In other news, Gigi also made headlines for her alleged romance with Leonardo DiCaprio. Reacting to the dating rumors, her mom Yolanda is reportedly "over the moon." A source told In Touch Weekly, "Yolanda is over the moon that her daughter has moved on. She has not and will not forgive [Zayn Malik] for getting into an altercation with her."

Also showing positive reaction to the rumored new relationship was Gigi's father Mohamed Hadid. "I met Mr. DiCaprio in St. Tropez four or five years ago and he is a very nice man," the 73-year-old father told Daily Mail in September. He then simply said, "I liked him."