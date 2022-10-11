 

Cardi B Plans Her First Full Arena Tour in the U.K.

Music

After wowing her British fans with her headline performance at Wireless Festival, the Grammy winner's team reportedly think the next move is to have her playing bigger shows across the U.K.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B's team "want to capitalize on her popularity" in the U.K. The 29-year-old rap star wowed her British fans with her headline performance at Wireless Festival, and Cardi is now planning her first full arena tour in the U.K.

"Cardi's performance at Wireless cemented her status as a major artist in the UK and her team think the next move is to have her playing bigger shows across the U.K.," A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

The source went on to note, "Cardi has proven that she has an enormous fan base here and her team want to capitalise on her popularity. Following the release of her next album they want to pencil in a handful of dates in big arenas. She's one of the biggest acts in the world and this will show fans what a great performer she is."

  See also...

The "Bodak Yellow" femcee is one of the best-selling artists in the world and she's already won a host of awards during her rap career. However, the chart-topping star previously claimed that she was happier before she found fame.

The "WAP" hitmaker, who worked as a stripper before finding success in the music business, previously shared, "One positive thing is that, my family, whatever they want, they get. Everything that I want to buy, I can get. I don't have to worry so much about my future."

As for the negative side of her fame, the Grammy-winning rapper explained, "One negative thing is that, even though I'm happy, I feel like I was a little bit happier two or three years ago when I had less money. I had less people who had opinions about my life. I felt like my life was mine. Now I feel like I don't even own my life. I feel like the world owns me."

