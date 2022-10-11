NeNe Leakes Asks for Prayers as Son Struggles With Recovery After Heart Failure and Stroke

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star reveals son's health issues, claiming Brentt Leakes is still struggling after suffering from a 'congestive heart failure and a stroke.'

AceShowbiz - NeNe Leakes urges fans to send "prayers" after her son suffered "heart failure and a stroke." Taking to social media, the 54-year-old star has confirmed that Brentt Leakes recently suffered a "very serious" health scare.

"Two weeks ago today, Brentt had congestive heart failure and a stroke. He's only 23, so he's really young for something like that to happen to him," NeNe said in an Instagram Story video.

The actress confirmed that Brentt "doesn't drink or do drugs," and doctors are still trying to understand the cause of the issue. NeNe - who also has Bryson, 32 - shared, "Brentt doesn't drink or do drugs. And obviously they've tested him for all of those things. They also tested him for HIV. They were thinking that maybe he had caught COVID and he didn't know that he had COVID."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has urged her followers to pray for her son. She said, "It was very scary. I don't even want to go into details. What happened and how I found out and what condition he was in. Obviously a stroke is a very serious thing. And so he's struggling you know, with speaking and it's, just know that keep us in your prayers. Keep bringing your prayers."

Last month, meanwhile, NeNe marked a year since the death of her husband Gregg Leakes. Gregg passed away at the age of 66 on September 1, 2021 following a battle with cancer.

NeNe - whose real name is Linnethia Leakes - honoured his memory 12 months on by sharing videos of them dancing together in happier times. Alongside a clip of them together, NeNe wrote, "1 year in Heaven today! We love you and miss you sooooooooo much. (sic)"