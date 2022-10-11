 

Ethan Hawke in Awe of Taylor Swift as She Announces New Album

The 'Reality Bites' actor is astonished by the 'Bad Blood' singer's productivity as she has re-recorded her previous albums while writing new songs for her next one.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ethan Hawke is eagerly waiting for Taylor Swift's new album. His daughter, Maya Hawke, reveals her famous dad is in awe of the 32-year-old singer's creative output after she introduced the "Black Phone" actor to the "Bad Blood" hitmaker's music.

"I got a text from him when Taylor announced 'Midnights' and he was like, 'Oh my god, Taylor Swift already has a new record coming out? I'm so excited! She re-released 'Red', and now there's 'Midnights'? How does she do it?' " Maya said.

The 24-year-old actress is proud to have introduced Taylor to Ethan because he has been such a big influence on her own musical taste, and they shared a particularly special moment when they went to see the "Look What You Made Me Do" singer in concert.

Maya told Line of Best Fit magazine, "My dad was such a powerful creative influence on me musically, he showed me so many songs and artists that I still listen to, and love and care about. It took me a long while to be able to show him something he didn't already know about. 'Ours' was the first Taylor Swift song that I played for him on guitar."

"He was like, 'Who wrote that?', and I was like, 'Taylor Swift!' He told me he thought it was a really good song, and I was like, 'Oh my god, I just brought something to my dad that he didn't know and he likes - and I like!' It made me feel so confident."

"He ended up taking me to see the 'Speak Now' tour. I went with him, my best friend and her dad, and it was such a happy moment, sharing an experience with someone who put so much energy into cultivating my taste."

