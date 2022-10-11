 

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll Release New LP When Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran Are Not on Charts

The 'Forget Me' hitmaker would love to form a group with the 'Thinking Out Loud' singer and jokes he will release his new album when his rival isn't releasing new music.

AceShowbiz - Lewis Capaldi is keen to form a supergroup with Niall Horan, Sir Elton John, and Ed Sheeran. The Scottish superstar has revealed that he'd like to form a musical "foursome" with his pal from One Direction, music legend Elton, and Lewis' biggest competition Ed.

"I would love to do it. Me and my piano player have a massive list of band names. We've got hundreds now. My favourite is Pleasure Kit. Also, Rock and Roll Los Angeles 1966," he said. "What I've found is, the longer the name is, the better. It would be me, Niall, Ed, Elton. Who else? That's a good foursome. I wonder who comes out on top in that foursome? Just us four guys, hanging out."

The "Forget Me" hitmaker also quipped that he'll release his eagerly awaited second studio album - the follow-up 2019's record-breaking "Divinely Uninspired to a Hellish Extent" - when Ed and Harry Styles aren't likely to be dominating the charts.

He said, "Do I have a date for the album? F*** knows, honestly. Just whenever Harry Styles isn't releasing music. And I bet Ed Sheeran is coming back soon as well. Can you both just give me some f****** room, please?"

The "Someone You Loved" hitmaker couldn't give away the album's title but said it's eight words-long. He teased on "The Zach Sang Show", "I can't tell you but it's long. It's eight words. I like to get serious with my music and I get serious with my titles."

Lewis Capaldi Spooked by 'Mad' Experience After Taking Cannabis Oil

Lewis Capaldi Stranded in BDSM App After Getting Thrown Out of Dating Sites

Lewis Capaldi Jokes Upbeat Song 'Forget Me' Is to Prevent Fans From Falling Asleep in His Concerts

Lewis Capaldi Says He'll Retire From Music Industry If This Happens

