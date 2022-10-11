Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Instagram Movie

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor is reportedly in talks to share screen with Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in the upcoming take on the classic gothic tale.

AceShowbiz - Nicholas Hoult is in negotiations to join the cast of "Nosferatu". The 32-year-old actor is seemingly set to star alongside Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in the film from Robert Eggers.

"Nosferatu" tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her and brings untold horror with him in a reimagining of the classic horror story. It is still unclear who Hoult will be playing in the movie.

"Nosferatu" has been a passion project of Eggers' for several years and came close in 2019 when Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles were in discussions to star. The story was first told on the big screen by F.W. Murnau as a silent German film in 1922 and was remade by Werner Herzog as "Nosferatu the Vampyre".

Eggers is writing and directing the film for Focus Features and is set to produce alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Robert previously explained that he doubted that he would ever be able to finish the film as the production had caused him so many problems. The 39-year-old director said, "I'm just starting to think that [F.W.] Murnau doesn't want me to make it. It feels like that."

"It just feels like it's so hard, and I don't know why. And I think [Werner] Herzog had the right… because of German history and German cinema history, to make it. And maybe the ghosts of Murnau and Albin Grau are telling me… stop barking up that tree. I don't know. That doesn't mean that that's true. I'm just wondering."