 

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Nicholas Hoult in Negotiations to Join Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'
Instagram
Movie

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actor is reportedly in talks to share screen with Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in the upcoming take on the classic gothic tale.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Nicholas Hoult is in negotiations to join the cast of "Nosferatu". The 32-year-old actor is seemingly set to star alongside Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp in the film from Robert Eggers.

"Nosferatu" tells a gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman (Depp) in 19th century Germany and the ancient Transylvanian vampire (Skarsgard) who stalks her and brings untold horror with him in a reimagining of the classic horror story. It is still unclear who Hoult will be playing in the movie.

"Nosferatu" has been a passion project of Eggers' for several years and came close in 2019 when Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles were in discussions to star. The story was first told on the big screen by F.W. Murnau as a silent German film in 1922 and was remade by Werner Herzog as "Nosferatu the Vampyre".

  See also...

Eggers is writing and directing the film for Focus Features and is set to produce alongside Jeff Robinov, John Graham, Chris Columbus and Eleanor Columbus.

Robert previously explained that he doubted that he would ever be able to finish the film as the production had caused him so many problems. The 39-year-old director said, "I'm just starting to think that [F.W.] Murnau doesn't want me to make it. It feels like that."

"It just feels like it's so hard, and I don't know why. And I think [Werner] Herzog had the right… because of German history and German cinema history, to make it. And maybe the ghosts of Murnau and Albin Grau are telling me… stop barking up that tree. I don't know. That doesn't mean that that's true. I'm just wondering."

You can share this post!

Adwoa Aboah Looks at 'Things a Bit Differently' After Rehab

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll Release New LP When Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran Are Not on Charts
Related Posts
Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp In Talks for Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp In Talks for Remake of Vampire Horror Classic 'Nosferatu'

Most Read
Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement
Movie

Eva Mendes Clarifies Reports About Acting Retirement

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

Jacob Batalon 'Not Anticipating' Another Marvel Movie After 'Spider-Man' Trilogy

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

M. Night Shyamalan Extends Deal With Universal, Books New Thriller for 2024 Release

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Harry Styles Devastated as He Won't Be Able to Attend 'My Policeman' Premiere

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Billy Eichner Blames Homophobia for Low Box-Office Takings of His Gay Romcom 'Bros'

Colin Farrell Keen to Make Another Movie With 'Banshees of Inisherin' Co-Star and Director

Colin Farrell Keen to Make Another Movie With 'Banshees of Inisherin' Co-Star and Director

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Dwayne Johnson Upset With His 'Black Adam' Costume

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Margot Robbie Looking Forward to Seeing 'Incredible' Way Lady Gaga Brings Harley Quinn to Life

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Ryan Reynolds Leaves 'Horrifically Mean' Impression on T.J. Miller After Two 'Deadpool' Movies

Daniel Radcliffe Feared of Being Mistaken for Terrorist While Filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Daniel Radcliffe Feared of Being Mistaken for Terrorist While Filming 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

Jennifer Lawrence Felt Like 'Such a Commodity' After 'The Hunger Games' Fame

Jennifer Lawrence Felt Like 'Such a Commodity' After 'The Hunger Games' Fame

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Wanted Her 'Halloween' Character to Be Killed Quickly

Jamie Lee Curtis Reveals Why She Wanted Her 'Halloween' Character to Be Killed Quickly

Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start

Box Office: 'Smile' Has Year's Best Second Weekend Hold as 'Amsterdam' Has a Horror Start