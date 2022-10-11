 

Daniel Radcliffe Grateful to Parents for Not Being 'Pushy' When He Was Child Actor

Daniel Radcliffe Grateful to Parents for Not Being 'Pushy' When He Was Child Actor
CBS
Celebrity

The former 'Harry Potter' actor has applauded her 'incredible' father and mother for supporting his career as an actor when he was a kid without being 'pushy.'

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Daniel Radcliffe is grateful for not having "pushy" parents when he was growing up. Making his acting debut in TV miniseries "David Copperfield" at age 10 and being cast as the lead in the "Harry Potter" film series when he was 11, the 33-year-old actor has praised his "incredible" mother and father for the way they handled his career and life in the spotlight.

"My parents were incredible. They were really supportive. They walked the balance of not being pushy but always supportive. In a way that's not often credited to the parents of child actors. So, I'm lucky," he told Entertainment Tonight.

Daniel can next be seen in "Weird, The Al Yankovic Story" and he was also thankful the parody musician was so supportive of his work on the project. He said, "He was there on set everyday, he was incredibly involved in the shoot. Yeah he was really kind, the whole way."

  See also...

Daniel's girlfriend Erin Darke is a huge fan of the musical comedian but the actor recently admitted he was mainly concerned about what her family would think of the Eric Appel-directed film.

Asked how Erin reacted, he said, "Actually, after Eric and Al, the people I'm most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws. Erin's dad and brother, because they're massive fans as well. Erin's seen the movie but I'll be interested in what [her father] Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it."

Erin's family may get a shock because the "Swiss Army Man" star has admitted the biopic contains one of the most "bizarre" scenes he's ever filmed.

He said, "The thing that's so fascinating about Al is that he manages to thread the needle between wholesome and genuinely weird. He can be childishly surreal, with a real edge of madness and danger to him. There's one scene involving an LSD trip that's probably the most bizarre thing I've ever done."

You can share this post!

Lewis Capaldi Jokes He'll Release New LP When Harry Styles and Ed Sheeran Are Not on Charts

John Cleese to Discuss Issues Widely 'Censored' by Media After Landing Job as TV Presenter
Related Posts
Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film

Daniel Radcliffe Needs More Time to Reprise Harry Potter for 'Cursed Child' Film

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Brushes Off 'Wolverine' Fan Casting Rumors

Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Finds It Lovely Friends Recover From Hangovers Using 'Harry Potter' Films

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Daniel Radcliffe Would Love to Poke Fun at Elijah Wood Mix-Up in Movie

Most Read
Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video
Celebrity

Chris Sails Draws Backlash After Kissing College Freshman In YouTube Video

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Ray J Calls Out Diddy Over His Feud With Kanye West, It Backfires

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Boosie Badazz's Son Burns a Pair of Yeezys After Kanye West Slams His Dad: 'It's BBQ Time'

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Hailey Baldwin in High Spirits After Kanye West's Nose Job Claims

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

Jake Paul Offers Draymond Green $10 Million for Boxing Match After NBA Star KO-Punches Teammate

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

'Operation London Bridge' in Queen's Funeral Canceled Amid Concerns of Anti-Monarchy Sentiment

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement

Taylour Paige Ties the Knot With Fiance Rivington Starchild Weeks After Engagement