 

Kathie Lee Gifford Slams Kelly Ripa for Dissing Late Regis Philbin in New Memoir

The former 'Live!' co-host has criticized her television successor's move to discuss her 'good and bad days' working with late Regis Philbin in her tell-all book.

  • Oct 11, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kathie Lee Gifford is baffled by Kelly Ripa's new memoir. The 69-year-old TV star - who co-hosted "Live! With Regis and Kathie Lee" for more than a decade - insists she's confused as to why Kelly, 52, has decided to release a tell-all memoir about her career.

"I was very sorry to see the headlines," Kathie said as Kelly opened about her relationship with her former "Live!" co-host Regis Philbin in the book, admitting that she had "good and bad days" working alongside the late TV icon.

Kathie can't understand why Kelly has decided to discuss their relationship in her book. She told Fox 5, "You know, you never know what's true and what's not true. I went, 'I hope this isn't true. I just hope it isn't.' 'Cause what's the point? I don't get it. I don't get it."

Kelly co-hosted "Live!" alongside Regis - who died in July 2020, aged 88 - for a decade. But she recently confessed that their relationship was a complicated one. She shared, "There were good and bad days."

"I don't want to feel like I'm slamming anyone or that I'm being disrespectful. But I also want people to know it was not a cakewalk. It took years to earn my place there and earn things that are routinely given to the men I worked with. Including an office and a place to put my computer."

Kelly replaced Kathie as Regis' co-host and she admits to initially struggling in her role. She explained, "The biggest misconception is that it all came easily. People think I just showed up one day and was handed a job and I lived happily ever after and now everything's perfect. But it never is that way."

