Kathie Lee Gifford Calls It 'Humbling Experience' After Hospitalized for a Fall

Cover Images/Sara De Boer Celebrity

The former 'Today' and 'Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee' host has faced an unexpected setback after she 'tripped' and fell, causing a pelvic fracture that required a surgery.

Jul 31, 2024

AceShowbiz - Kathie Lee Gifford, the 70-year-old former "Today" and "Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee" host, has opened up about a recent health scare. While recovering from a hip replacement surgery, Gifford suffered a fall that resulted in a fractured pelvis.

According to an interview with PEOPLE, Gifford had been moving boxes of her books after a book signing in Nashville when she "weakened" her body. The next day, she hurried to the door to greet a friend, when she "just tripped" and fell, causing the pelvic fracture.

Gifford was hospitalized for over a week to undergo physical therapy. She described the pain as "unbelievably painful," even more so than the discomfort she experienced after her hip replacement.

The fall and hospitalization come amidst Gifford's recovery from her hip replacement surgery in June. Doctors had told her that her hips were "down to the nubs," and that her active lifestyle had taken a toll on them.

Despite the setbacks, Gifford remains positive. She expressed that she is using the experience as a humbling opportunity to reassess her life and priorities.

"The Lord is telling me it's time to slow down," Gifford said. "I've been running my whole life." She added that she is looking forward to spending more time at her farm and enjoying the simple pleasures of life.

Gifford's recent health issues have not dampened her enthusiasm for her new book, "Herod and Mary: The True Story of the Tyrant King and the Mother of the Risen Savior". She credits her son Cody with inspiring her to write the book, which offers a unique perspective on the biblical story.

Gifford's resilience and determination to live a fulfilling life inspire many. She continues to be an advocate for kindness, love, and faith, showing that even in the face of adversity, it is possible to find joy and purpose.