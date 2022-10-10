Madonna Sets Internet Abuzz as She Subtly Comes Out as Gay in Playful TikTok

Instagram Celebrity

Prior to sharing the clip that has since gone viral on the video-sharing app, the 64-year-old Queen of Pop was spotted making out with raptress Tokischa multiple times.

AceShowbiz - Madonna has seemingly opened up about her sexuality. The 64-year-old Queen of Pop has appeared to come out as gay in a playful viral TikTok video that has got the world wondering.

On Sunday, October 9, the "Material Girl" turned to the video-sharing app to share a video that saw her joining a new trend. A pink-haired pop icon aimed to throw a pair of hot pink underwear in the garbage. The words "If I miss, I'm Gay," flashed across the screen as she threw and failed to sink the underwear into the open garbage can.

Madonna then threw her hands up in acceptance and playfully turned away from the camera, hand on hip. The video came with no caption, but plenty of comments, with fans and followers of the mom of six praising her for seemingly coming out.

"Did I just witness Madonna coming out, good for her," one fan wrote, while another commented, "Welcome [rainbow flag emoji]." Someone else added, "DID MADONNA JUST COME OUT???"

The video comes after Madonna was spotted kissing rapper Tokischa while sitting front row at New York Fashion Week. The pair were also seen kissing in a music video for their collaboration "Hung Up on Tokischa" and during a Pride event over the summer.

In the said music video, Madonna and the Dominican femcee shared a kiss while on the dance floor in an empty room with flashing lights. The duo also couldn't keep their hands off of each other.

In a recent interview, Tokischa admitted to feeling an "instant connection" when kissing Madonna. "As soon as we met, like, because it's Madonna, you know, it's somebody that's been expressing herself her entire life, not caring," she said during an interview with "Ebro in the Morning". "That's actually what I do, too. It was instant, we connected right away. We were doing this together and rehearsing for the show and talking all the time, so we got really close."

Tokischa, however, insisted that there's nothing "sexual" about their bond. "We were in the mic recording and all of a sudden we were kissing already, and it's like, it's so natural for both of us," Tokischa recalled. "We just kiss, just like talking... It's not something that is, like, 'Oh, we are so sexual...' It's more like a vibe."

Tokischa, whose real name is Tokischa Altagracia Peralta Juarez, went on to stress that she and the "Vogue" songstress are simply "friends with kissing" and explained that she also loves to lock lips with her fans.

Asked if she's in a relationship with Madonna, Tokischa said, "No, we are friends. With kissing. Her breath smells so good! I did this song that talks about how I have this best friend and we kiss."

"After I did that song all my fans are like 'Oh I'm going to your show, I hope you kiss me.' How am I gonna tell them no? No, f**k that. They're my fans, they're literally there to see me," the "Linda" hitmaker explained further. "The least I can do is hug them or kiss them. I love to go to my fans when I'm on the show. That's my favorite part."