 

Jimmy Kimmel Shares His Son Is 'Doing Great' After Heart Surgery

The 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' hosts shares in a new interview that his 5-year-old son William is a 'little screwy' but is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jimmy Kimmel's son is "doing great" after undergoing heart surgery. The 54-year-old talk show host, who has Katie (31), Kevin (29), Jane (8) and William (5) from various relationships, joked that his youngest child is a "little screwy" though he noted that he is doing well as he prepares to undergo a third round of open heart surgery.

"Billy's doing great. He's perfectly normal - I shouldn't say he's normal, he's not a normal kid, he's a weird kid, but his heart is fine," he shared. "He's a little screwy, that's all we're worried about right now. He's doing great. He still has to have another surgery."

The "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" star went on to explain that people are sometimes "hesitant" when it comes to asking about the health of his son and insisted that William is "perfectly fine" as he heaped praise upon the hospital staff.

  See also...

"The Children's Hospital here in Los Angeles - it's just a great place for parents to bring their kids when it's needed, but also it's a great place because they train doctors and nurses from not just all around the country, they go all around the world," he told Entertainment Tonight.

The TV personality continued, "It's a place where they come, they learn how to do this, and it helps everybody across the whole country, not just L.A. People - I think they're very hesitant to ask me about him, and they're like 'Is he okay?' And he's honestly no different physically than any of the other kids. He can play sports - he doesn't want to, but he can. He's always dancing and jumping around, and we wrestle all the time."

During the interview, Jimmy also shared that "there's some bad things about being famous, and there are some good things about being famous."He divulged, "One of the best things about it, is that you and shine a light on these people who really are the stars. When you can do something for somebody's kid, they become the most important people in the world, and to me, these people are."

