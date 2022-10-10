 

City Girls Dragged by Fans for Allegedly Walking Off Stage Mid-Performance

Yung Miami and JT enrage a number of social media users after they allegedly exit the stage abruptly when performing at The Liacouras Center in Philadelphia, leaving the fans 'high and dry.'

AceShowbiz - City Girls have left fans disappointed with their recent concert in Philadelphia. After they allegedly walked off The Liacouras Center stage mid-performance, JT and Yung Miami were dragged by many social media users.

One fan claimed, "The City Girls walked off of their performance in Philly last night. No explanation why. No goodbyes. They did a few songs, then left." The fan added, "I'm a huge fan and only went to the concert to see them! I love the City Girls and wanna know why they just left us high and dry. I need answers."

Another wrote, "The City Girls in Philly wasn't it." A third individual tweeted, "City Girls wasn't feeling Philly or something." Someone else, meanwhile, argued, "I actually live for the city girls but they be playing real bad."

Miami also did the same in November 2021. In a clip surfacing online, she was seen exiting the stage before the performance was over. Her bandmate, who was on the other side of the stage, seemed to be confused. The two later put down their microphones and left.

Miami drew backlash too at that time. After a fan wrote, "don't be walking off stage after mfs paid to see you girl," the femcee shouted back, "Girl the show was over! Wtf you wanted me to stand there and smile? F**k you!"

The musician, real name Caresha Romeka Brownlee, also fired back at an online troll calling her bipolar. "And this is why it's hard to sympathize with you cause, one minute you normal, next min you bipolar. Lol it just may be that time of the month. But suhhh," so read the post, to which the "Twerkulator" raptress replied, "I never asked you to sympathize with me weirdo!"

