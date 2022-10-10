 

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'

Celebrity

The 'Back to the Future' actor mourns the loss of his mother at New York Comic Con and reveals about breaking his cheek, eye socket, hand, elbow, and shoulder.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Michael J. Fox's mother disapproved of him making "Back to the Future". The 61-year-old actor landed the leading role of Marty McFly in the 1985 cult classic but his late mother Phyllis - who passed away in September at the age of 92 - thought he would be "too tired" to film the role because he was already working on sitcom "Family Ties" during the day.

"My mom passed away two weeks ago. But I was 23 years old, and I called her, she was in Canada, and I said, 'They want me to do this Steven Spielberg movie, but I have to do it at night and I have to do Family Ties in the daytime.' And she said, 'You'll be too tired,' " he said.

" 'I live for this kind of tired. It'll be okay,' To this day - well, till two weeks ago - my mother thought it was a really bad idea for me to do Back to the Future. She loved the movie, [but she was right], I got tired."

  See also...

The "Stuart Little" actor - who has suffered from Parkinson's disease since he was 29 - was reunited with "Back to the Future" co-star Christopher Lloyd and detailed how he has had a "really rough year" but still remains "grateful."

Speaking at the New York Comic Con, he said, "Well, in the last year I've broken my cheek, my eye socket, my hand, my elbow … my shoulder. I had a rough year of getting beat up."

"But that was really cool because it made me realize … with gratitude, it's sustainable. If you can find something to be grateful for, if you can find something and say, 'Well, that's good,' … It'll always get better… I'm very optimistic."

