 

Paris Hilton Pleads for Return of Missing Dog After Psychics Told Her Canine Is Still Alive

Paris Hilton Pleads for Return of Missing Dog After Psychics Told Her Canine Is Still Alive
Instagram
Celebrity

The hotel heiress says in a new video that a part of her is 'gone' as she's begging anyone who took her beloved chihuahua to give the furry canine back to her.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton claims a part of her is missing amid the search for her dog. The 41-year-old heiress issued a plea directly to the dognapper, begging them to give her "baby" back since offer to give a $10,000 reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby didn't work after the pooch went missing from her Hollywood Hills home on September 14.

"Please give me back my baby; she's my everything. A part of me is gone; I need her back," she said when speaking in a video posted to TikTok.

The "Paris in Love" star - who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021 - then urged her seven million followers to keep sharing the image of her missing pooch in an effort to get her home safe.

She captioned the post, "#FindDiamondBaby Let's keep sharing Diamond's picture so the person that has DB can return her to @ParisHilton."

  See also...

The plea comes just days after Paris was told by leading pet psychics that her missing dog is still "alive" and "someone has her."

Quizzed on her interactions with the psychics, she said, "They all say that she's alive and that someone has her and she is safe. So I am just trying to raise as much awareness if someone has seen her walking on the streets - anything - I've been dying without my dog. It's been almost three weeks."

The former "Simple Life" star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch. She said, "If you have any tips about Diamond Baby's whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: [email protected]"

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep aeye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby (sic)."

You can share this post!

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'
Related Posts
Paris Hilton Amused by TikToker Claiming He Once 'Robbed' Her

Paris Hilton Amused by TikToker Claiming He Once 'Robbed' Her

Paris Hilton Has 'Not Given Up Hope' Despite No Longer Searching for Missing Dog

Paris Hilton Has 'Not Given Up Hope' Despite No Longer Searching for Missing Dog

Paris Hilton Offers Massive Reward for Anyone Who Can Find Her Missing Dog

Paris Hilton Offers Massive Reward for Anyone Who Can Find Her Missing Dog

Paris Hilton Refuses to Appear in 'Bling Ring' Docu-Series

Paris Hilton Refuses to Appear in 'Bling Ring' Docu-Series

Most Read
Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway
Celebrity

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatens to Divorce Tom Brady Multiple Times Over Football

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatens to Divorce Tom Brady Multiple Times Over Football