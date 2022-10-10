Paris Hilton Pleads for Return of Missing Dog After Psychics Told Her Canine Is Still Alive

Instagram Celebrity

The hotel heiress says in a new video that a part of her is 'gone' as she's begging anyone who took her beloved chihuahua to give the furry canine back to her.

AceShowbiz - Paris Hilton claims a part of her is missing amid the search for her dog. The 41-year-old heiress issued a plea directly to the dognapper, begging them to give her "baby" back since offer to give a $10,000 reward for the return of her six-year-old chihuahua Diamond Baby didn't work after the pooch went missing from her Hollywood Hills home on September 14.

"Please give me back my baby; she's my everything. A part of me is gone; I need her back," she said when speaking in a video posted to TikTok.

The "Paris in Love" star - who tied the knot with entrepreneur Carter Reum in November 2021 - then urged her seven million followers to keep sharing the image of her missing pooch in an effort to get her home safe.

She captioned the post, "#FindDiamondBaby Let's keep sharing Diamond's picture so the person that has DB can return her to @ParisHilton."

The plea comes just days after Paris was told by leading pet psychics that her missing dog is still "alive" and "someone has her."

Quizzed on her interactions with the psychics, she said, "They all say that she's alive and that someone has her and she is safe. So I am just trying to raise as much awareness if someone has seen her walking on the streets - anything - I've been dying without my dog. It's been almost three weeks."

The former "Simple Life" star appealed for anyone with information that may help reunite her with her dog to get in touch. She said, "If you have any tips about Diamond Baby's whereabouts or feel like you have seen her - Please reach out to the email address: [email protected]"

"There will be a big reward for her return and NO questions asked. Please, please, please email if you know ANYTHING and please keep aeye out for my baby. #LostDog #FindDiamondBaby (sic)."