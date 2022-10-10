 

Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments

Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments
Instagram/TIME
Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' femcee, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, seemingly responds to the Yeezy designer name-dropping her when performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

  • Oct 10, 2022

AceShowbiz - Lizzo seemingly wasn't happy with Kanye West bringing up her name in his recent interview. When performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the "About Damn Time" femcee took a moment to fire back at the Yeezy designer over his weight loss comments.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason," the 34-year-old told the crowd at the Friday, October 7 show. "I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business."

As concertgoers were erupting in cheer, Lizzo asked them, "Can I stay here?" The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added, "Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

  See also...

Ye name-dropped Lizzo when speaking on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week. "Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine," he said. "When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots - that's a term for telemarketers on the internet - the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy."

"'Let's put aside that it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own, it's actually clinically unhealthy," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian said. "And for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Also bringing up Lizzo's name was Candace Owens when she defended their "White Lives Matter" stance. "You know what we should've done, we should've put a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt on Lizzo," she declared when responding to backlash over the controversial tees. "Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it's actually killing black Americans."

"There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a T-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world," Candace continued. "A T-shirt that says 'White Lives Matters,' which should be implied, right."

You can share this post!

Safaree Samuels Shares Cute Videos of Baby Son Walking

Michael J. Fox Talks About Having 'Rough Year' as He Lost His Mom and Got 'Beat Up'
Related Posts
Emmys 2022: Lizzo Is First-Time Winner, Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Trophy

Emmys 2022: Lizzo Is First-Time Winner, Jason Sudeikis Wins Back-to-Back Trophy

Lizzo Reveals Sweet Nickname Beau Gives Her, Confesses She's 'In Love'

Lizzo Reveals Sweet Nickname Beau Gives Her, Confesses She's 'In Love'

Lizzo Not Targeting Aries Spears in MTV VMAs Speech Despite Being Likened to 'S**t Emoji'

Lizzo Not Targeting Aries Spears in MTV VMAs Speech Despite Being Likened to 'S**t Emoji'

Lizzo Urges Fans to Vote for Change

Lizzo Urges Fans to Vote for Change

Most Read
Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway
Celebrity

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

50 Cent Slammed by His Son for Not Giving Enough Child Support

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Details of Married Woman Nia Long's Lover Ime Udoka Cheated With Leaked

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Brandy Sends Love to Ray J Following His Alarming Posts

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Designer Yoon Ahn Shuts Down Kanye West's Claims Saying She Hooked Up With A$AP Rocky

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan Admits It's Hard for Him to Be 'Fair' When Making Cynical Comments About Meghan Markle

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Attacks 'Corny' Gigi Hadid and 'Nose Job' Hailey Baldwin, Talks About 'Black Genocide'

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Kanye West Rips Diddy and Boosie Badazz for Condemning His 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Tom Brady Goes Ringless in 2022 FIFA World Cup Ad Amid Rumored Gisele Bundchen Divorce

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Mila Kunis Slams 'Insane' People Giving Will Smith Standing Ovation After Slapping Chris Rock

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Lisa Ling Urges People to Look at Meghan Markle Beyond 'Insidious Headlines'

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts