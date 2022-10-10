Lizzo Fires Back at Kanye West's Weight Loss Comments

Instagram/TIME Celebrity

The 'About Damn Time' femcee, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, seemingly responds to the Yeezy designer name-dropping her when performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena.

AceShowbiz - Lizzo seemingly wasn't happy with Kanye West bringing up her name in his recent interview. When performing at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena, the "About Damn Time" femcee took a moment to fire back at the Yeezy designer over his weight loss comments.

"I feel like everybody in America got my motherf**king name in their motherf**king mouth for no motherf**king reason," the 34-year-old told the crowd at the Friday, October 7 show. "I'm minding my fat Black beautiful business."

As concertgoers were erupting in cheer, Lizzo asked them, "Can I stay here?" The Grammy Award-winning artist, whose real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson, added, "Who can I marry for that dual citizenship?"

Ye name-dropped Lizzo when speaking on "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week. "Lizzo works with my trainer, a friend of mine," he said. "When Lizzo loses ten pounds and announces it, the bots - that's a term for telemarketers on the internet - the bots, they attack her because the media wants to put out a perception that being overweight is the new goal when it's actually unhealthy."

"'Let's put aside that it's fashion and Vogue, which it's not, or if someone thinks it's attractive, to each his own, it's actually clinically unhealthy," the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian said. "And for people to promote that, it's demonic."

Also bringing up Lizzo's name was Candace Owens when she defended their "White Lives Matter" stance. "You know what we should've done, we should've put a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt on Lizzo," she declared when responding to backlash over the controversial tees. "Maybe we could have gotten a lot of attention about obesity and how it's actually killing black Americans."

"There is a deep irony and a sad irony when you consider that wearing a T-shirt has led such a tremor throughout the world," Candace continued. "A T-shirt that says 'White Lives Matters,' which should be implied, right."