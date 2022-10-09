Colin Farrell Keen to Make Another Movie With 'Banshees of Inisherin' Co-Star and Director

Searchlight Pictures Movie

The 'Winter's Tale' actor has seemingly forged a close bond with co-star Brendan Gleeson and filmmaker Martin McDonagh following two feature films together.

Oct 9, 2022

AceShowbiz - Colin Farrell is keen to continue working with his "The Banshees of Inisherin" co-star Brendan Gleeson and director Martin McDonagh. After working together in this year's black comedy "Inisherin" and 2008 hitman comedy "In Bruges", all three hope to carry on making movies together.

"Oh God, I'd love to do another with the two boys," Colin, 46, said when speaking to Empire magazine. The 52-year-old director-and-screenwriter agreed, "We will have to do it again." Colin then quipped, "In 14 years?"

Brendan, 67, joked that he hopes he's still alive by then, but admitted with the power of filmmaking and Martin's writing skills, he could still make it possible. He said, "I just hope I'm above ground then. But knowing Martin's writing, that's not really necessary."

Colin has recalled how much younger they looked in "In Bruges". Turning to Brendan, he said, "You were almost younger than I am now! F****** weird. Mad."

The new film centres on a conflict between two friends. And Brendan recently described the film as an exploration of male relationships, and he feels the theme is particularly "pertinent right now."

He said, "I'm glad to see male friendship as something valuable at the moment when the readjustment of everyone's relationships with everybody is under reconsideration. The valuing of male friendship against a bromance to me is very deep and pertinent right now."