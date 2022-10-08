Amber Heard All Smiles in Bikini During Spain Beach Trip Months After Johnny Depp Trial

Instagram Celebrity

The 'Aquaman' actress is photographed sporting a huge grin when visiting a beach in Palma de Mallorca with her friend five months after the end of her defamation trial against her ex-husband.

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard is enjoying her Spain getaway. The "Aquaman" actress was snapped looking glowing and happy while visiting a beach in Palma de Mallorca months after the end of her defamation trial against Johnny Depp.

On Friday, October 7, Daily Mail released photos of the 36-year-old actress retreating from the spotlight following her high-profile trial with her ex-husband. During the beach outing, she was seen sporting a huge grin.

Amber donned a black two-piece bikini and a white sarong while walking the beach with a friend on the coastline. The "Zombieland" actress accessorized her look with black sunglasses and an Apple Watch.

Her skin-baring ensemble gave a glimpse of her torso tattoo, a Spanish quote from Pablo Neruda that translates to, "I love you as certain dark things are to be loved, in secret, between the shadow and the soul."

Amber's beach outing comes after she was seen playing with her 1-year-old daughter, Oonagh Paige Heard, during her Spanish vacation. For the mother-daughter day, she sported a black bodysuit, white jeans and a wide smile while helping her child, whom she has largely kept out of the public eye after welcoming her via surrogate in July 2021, down a slide at a kids' park.

Interestingly, there's rumors that Amber spited her ex-husband with her alias while traveling in Spain. She reportedly used the name Martha Jane Canary or most commonly known as Calamity Jane.

Calamity Jane was an American frontierswoman, sharpshooter and storyteller, but her record was tarnished as she was also known as a killer of Native Americans. She was specifically against Native Americans that fought the invasion of settlers that were coming from the eastern part of what used to be the Union.

As to how this relates to Johnny, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has repeatedly emphasized that his family roots lie in the ancient tribes of Native Americans and that his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian. He even played a Native American in 2013's "The Lone Ranger".

Johnny sued Amber for $50 million in 2019, claiming she lied about him abusing her only to obtain more money in their divorce settlement. One year later, the "Magic Mike XXL" actress countersued him for $100 million.

The trial ended in June with the court ordering Amber to pay Johnny $10 million in compensatory damages plus $350,000 in punitive damages for defaming the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star in a 2018 op-ed piece she wrote for The Washington Post.

Following the decision, Amber sold her California home in an effort to pay off her debts. Since then, she had hardly been seen in public as she spent time in private in the Hamptons and Israel with her friends and daughter.