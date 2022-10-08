Lisa Rinna Fires Back at Kathy Hilton After Being Called 'Biggest Bully in Hollywood'

Cover Images/Simon Ferreira TV

Making use of her Instagram account, the 'Days of Our Lives' alum jokingly calls herself 'the 'biggest bully in Hollywood,' the title that Kathy gave to her during 'RHOBH' season 12 reunion.

AceShowbiz - Lisa Rinna has responded to Kathy Hilton's jab thrown at her during "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 12 reunion, which trailer was released on Thursday, October 6. Making use of her Instagram account, the "Days of Our Lives" alum jokingly called herself "the biggest bully in Hollywood," the title that Kathy gave to her.

In the Friday post, Lisa shared a picture of an orange M&M caricature of herself. It posed like a Diva as it sported Lisa's typical short shag hairstyle, red heels, white gloves and a white bracelet. In the caption, the "Melrose Place" vet wrote, "The biggest bully in Hollywood, And everyone knows."

Lisa's post arrived after Bravo dropped a preview of the explosive three-part season 12 reunion. In the trailer, Kathy and Lisa could be seen going at each other's throats as the ladies discussed Lisa's nasty accusations about Kathy. "Lisa said that you said, '[Dorit Kemsley] is a stupid, useless idiot. [Crystal Kung Minkoff] and [Sutton Stracke] are pieces of s**t. I will destroy [Kyle Richards] and her family if it's the last thing I ever do,' " host Andy Cohen said.

Kathy also told Lisa, "You fight with everybody." She added, "What you did to my sister [Kim Richards] and you drove Lisa Vanderpump off the show. I mean, the list can go on and on." In an attempt to defend herself, Lisa claimed, "I was being abused by Kathy Hilton." To that, Kathy clapped back, "Baby, you wanted it on camera because your contract was coming up."

At the end of the trailer, Kathy told her enemy, "You are the biggest bully in Hollywood and everyone knows it."

Lisa and Kathy started beefing after Lisa claimed that Kathy spoke rudely of not just her sister Kyle, but all of the other ladies too during her Aspen trip meltdown. "I feel like I have seen the devil and her name is Kathy Hilton," Lisa said at the time.

According to Lisa, Kathy said, "I'm going to take down NBC, Bravo. I will take down the show single-handedly. I will f**king ruin you all.' What in the holy f**king hell?" Lisa further recounted, "She takes her glasses off, she throws them on the ground, she's jumping up and down breaking her glasses, she's pounding the walls and she's screaming she 'made Kyle.' Kathy's 'responsible for Kyle.' And she said, 'I will destroy Kyle and her family if it's the last thing I ever do.' "

Lisa also likened Kathy to Satan in addition to claiming that the latter's Aspen tirade inflicted a level of "PTSD." She added at Crystal's 1920s-themed birthday party, "I'm happy to be here for Crystal. But it's hard to get past what I had just been through with Kathy. I am very, very in shock still. And I am putting on a brave face because I feel PTSD."