 
 

Johnny Depp Feels 'at Peace' After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp Feels 'at Peace' After Winning Defamation Case Against Amber Heard
INSTAR IMAGES/Cliff Owen/Rod Lamkey
Celebrity

The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' star, who is was awarded $15 million in damages, shares in a new statement that his life had been 'forever changed' by the ordeal.

  • Jun 2, 2022

AceShowbiz - Johnny Depp is "truly humbled" after winning his defamation case against Amber Heard. The 58-year-old actor sued his ex-wife for $50 million over a 2018 opinion piece she had written that alleged she was a victim of domestic abuse. Although she countersued him for $100 million because she had not named him in the article, the jury found that she had acted "with malice" and her statements were deemed "defamatory."

Following the verdict, which was delivered on Wednesday, June 1, Johnny was awarded $15 million in damages. He has since released a statement where he claimed that his life had been "forever changed" by the ordeal.

The "Pirates of the Caribbean" star said, "Six years ago, my life, the life of my children, the lives of those closest to me, and also, the lives of the people who for many, many years have supported and believed in me, were forever changed. All in the blink of an eye."

"False, very serious and criminal allegations were levied at me via the media, which triggered an endless barrage of hateful content, although no charges were ever brought against me," he went on stating. "It had already traveled around the world twice within a nanosecond and it had a seismic impact on my life and my career."

  See also...

However, Johnny, who has 22-year-old Lily-Rose Depp and 20-year-old Jack with former partner Vanessa Paradis, added that eventually decided to pursue the case for the sake of his children and now "feels at peace" after getting his life back.

"And six years later, the jury gave me my life back. I am truly humbled," he added. "My decision to pursue this case, knowing very well the height of the legal hurdles that I would be facing and the inevitable, worldwide spectacle into my life, was only made after considerable thought."

"From the very beginning, the goal of bringing this case was to reveal the truth, regardless of the outcome. Speaking the truth was something that I owed to my children and to all those who have remained steadfast in their support of me," he continued. "I feel at peace knowing I have finally accomplished that."

You can share this post!

Liam Payne Believes Having Son With Cheryl Cole 'Ruined' Their Romance But For All 'Right Reasons'

Amber Heard Laments Her Loss to Johnny Depp in Defamation Trial: It's a 'Setback' to Women's Rights
Related Posts
Judge in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Answers Jurors' Questions Ahead of Verdict

Judge in Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Trial Answers Jurors' Questions Ahead of Verdict

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage

Johnny Depp Seemingly Won't Be in Court for Defamation Trial Verdict as He Joins Jeff Beck on Stage

Johnny Depp Receives Support From Paul McCartney as He Awaits Defamation Trial Verdict

Johnny Depp Receives Support From Paul McCartney as He Awaits Defamation Trial Verdict

Most Read
Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill
Celebrity

Wack 100 Posts Gruesome Clip of Blueface's Sister and Hubby After the Fight, Says She's Mentally Ill

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Ray Liotta's Family Hires Private Jet to Fly His Body Home From Dominican Republic

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Pic of Jeff Gladney's Wrecked Car After Fatal Crash Surfaces, Second Victim Is Revealed as His GF

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Lisa Rinna Called Out After Leaking Phone Number of a Man Who Threatens to 'Expose' Her

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

Madonna Spotted Watching Gervonta Davis' Fight With Tory Lanez After Accusing Him of Plagiarism

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

David Beckham Branded Hypocrite for Supporting Gay Footballer While Being Qatar World Cup Face

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Remy Ma Gets Risque in New Birthday Post

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner Offers Another Rare Glimpse of Her Baby Boy With Daughter Stormi

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

Madonna Gets Bashed for Wearing Black Lace Balaclava in Night Out Video

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

D.L. Hughley Calls Cap on Mo'Nique's Claims Over Their Contract Dispute

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Johnny Depp's Daughter Lily-Rose Beams in First Pics Since Dad's Defamation Trial Began

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Julia Fox Likened to Jeffree Star After Debuting Shocking Makeover

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial

Johnny Depp Parties With Ex Kate Moss at London Concert While Awaiting Verdict in Defamation Trial