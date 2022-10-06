 

Amber Heard Possibly Spites Johnny Depp's Ancestry With Her Alias During Vacation

Cover Images/INFphoto.com
Celebrity

Words are the 'Magic Mike XXL' star uses the name Martha Jane Canary or most commonly known as Calamity Jane, who was a killer of Native Americans, as her alias during her travel in Europe.

  Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Amber Heard seemingly just couldn't move on from Johnny Depp while she has been on a weeks-long vacation following the end of her defamation trial against the actor. Rumor has it she possibly spites her ex-husband with her alias while traveling in Europe.

According to Diario de Mallorca (via Marca), the 36-year-old actress uses the name Martha Jane Canary or most commonly known as Calamity Jane while she travels to Spain, where she was recently spotted with her 1-year-old daughter Oona Paige. While it's no stranger that a celebrity uses an alias to make travel arrangements in order to avoid raising any flags about their visit, there's apparently more to the alias that she particularly chose.

Calamity Jane was an American frontierswoman, sharpshooter and storyteller, but her record was tarnished as she was also known as a killer of Native Americans. She was specifically against Native Americans that fought the invasion of settlers that were coming from the eastern part of what used to be the Union. In her own words, she once said, "We were ordered out to quell an uprising of the Indians."

  See also...

As to how this relates to Johnny, the "Pirates of the Caribbean" star has repeatedly emphasized that his family roots lie in the ancient tribes of Native Americans and that his great-great-grandmother was Cherokee or Creek Indian. He even played a Native American in 2013's "The Lone Ranger". Thus, Amber's alias could be a direct attack on her ex-husband.

Meanwhile, Johnny continues to maintain a good relationship with his lawyers from the defamation trial. On Tuesday, October 4, as he kicked off his nationwide tour with Jeff Beck at The Anthem in Washington D.C., he gave some of the best seats in the house to his attorneys Camille Vasquez and Ben Chew.

Both lawyers clearly received invitations from the 59-year-old actor as they were pictured backstage with VIP passes hanging from their necks. Camille and Ben were beaming in the photos, which didn't feature Johnny with them.

