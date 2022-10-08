 

Kanye West Unleashes on Gigi Hadid Again, Labels Her 'Privileged Karen' and 'Zombie'

Cover Images/Seth Browarnik
Their feud first erupted when the model defended Vogue's contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson amid the fallout from the rapper's 'White Lives Matter' Paris Fashion Week stunt.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has reignited his feud with Gigi Hadid by branding her a "privileged Karen" and "zombie" in a new Instagram post. The 45-year-old rapper also targeted The Kardashians when hitting out again at the 27-year-old supermodel.

Ye and Gigi started feuding after Gigi defended Vogue's contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson amid the fallout from Kanye's "White Lives Matter" Paris Fashion Week stunt. His latest attack on Gigi came after she posted online he had not treated 'V' like a friend.

She appeared to be referencing the late designer Virgil Abloh, with whom Kanye was said to have been feuding over the "creative direction" of the musician's Yeezy brand before Virgil was killed by cancer aged 41 in 2021. Gigi said, "Finally.... Thank u! Even people who knew him for a percentage of the time knew kanye did not treat V like a friend ++ V LOVED GKJ.... He's watching."

Kanye responded with one of his trademark all-capitalized messages on Instagram. He reposted Gigi's message and said, "IM NOT FINNA GET RAN OVER BY HOLLYWOOD AGAIN GIGI YOU A PRIVILEGED KAREN YOU WERE BORN WITH A SILVER SPOON IN YOUR MOUTH YOURE A ZOMBIE YOU SPEAK UP HERE BUT DIDNT SPEAK UP WHEN MY CHILD WAS KIDNAPPED ON HER BIRTHDAY."

Kanye West's Instagram post

Kanye West attacked Gigi Hadid amid PFW controversy.

Prior to this, Kanye, who co-parents his four children North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm with Kim Kardashian, accused the Kardashians of being "liars" who "basically kidnapped" his daughter Chicago on her birthday. The rapper's claim came despite Khloe Kardashian publicly pleading for him to stop "tearing down" her sister.

Khloe's older sister Kim, who divorced Kanye this year has denied Kanye's claim that she hosted a "secret" birthday party for their daughter Chicago in January.

Kanye was branded a "bully and a joke" by Gigi for displaying a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, October 4. It also prompted his spokesman Jason Lee to quit in protest, saying Kanye was "gaslighting black people and empowering white supremacy."

Kanye had ridiculed Vogue contributing editor Gabriella Karefa-Johnson, 31, over her clothes after she branded the top "indefensible" – prompting Gigi to say he didn't have "a percentage of her intellect."

