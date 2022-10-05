 

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

The NFL athlete and his supermodel wife, who was spotted ditching her wedding ring earlier this month during a gym session in Miami, are reportedly exploring 'what a split will entail.'

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson's name has been dragged into Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady's split rumors. After news broke that the couple hired divorce lawyers amid their marital woes, many on Twitter shipped the supermodel with the "Saturday Night Live" alum.

On Tuesday, October 4, Page Six reported that Gisele and Tom have retained divorce attorneys and are exploring "what a split will entail." A source told the outlet, "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is."

"I don't think there will be any coming back now," the insider further noted. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.

Upon hearing the news, fans believed that Gisele would end up dating Pete considering that she's now single. One person in particular let out a photo of the comedian smiling at his phone screen. Alongside the snap, the Twitter user wrote, "Pete Davidson finding out about the Brady/Gisele divorce rumors."

"I have no doubt in my mind that Pete Davidson is going to end up with Gisele now," another added. "I give it 6 days before Gisele is spotted with Pete Davidson," someone else chimed in. A different iniividual asked, "How long until Gisele starts dating Pete Davidson?"

Tom and Gisele, who was spotted ditching her wedding ring earlier this month during a gym session in Miami, have been hit with split rumors since he decided to un-retire from football. However, it was unveiled recently that their marriage problems have "nothing to do with his decision to return to the NFL."

"The problems are not due to his decision to play football again. Sometimes things are complicated," the insiders explained. "There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

