 

Antonio Brown Slapped With New Lawsuit for Allegedly Selling a Fake Watch

Antonio Brown Slapped With New Lawsuit for Allegedly Selling a Fake Watch
Instagram
Celebrity

Filing the lawsuit against the footballer/rapper is a man named Ryan Kane, who accuses the athlete of selling him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160,000 back on July 27.

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Antonio Brown found himself entangled in a legal battle. The footballer has been slapped with a new lawsuit after allegedly selling a fake watch to a man named Ryan Kane.

Ryan filed the lawsuit in Broward County earlier this week. According to court documents obtained by TMZ Sports, Ryan accused AB of selling him a bogus Richard Mille watch for $160,000 back on July 27.

The athlete/rapper reportedly convinced Ryan that the RM 011 model was real and said it had a value "in excess of $400,000." Unfortunately, Ryan realized that it was fake a few weeks later.

Ryan found out the truth after he "took it to a watch appraiser to have it authenticated and appraised for insurance purposes. That was when the guy told him that "it was worth only a couple hundred bucks."

  See also...

Ryan claimed he learned that AB purchased the item and three others from a dealer in Dubai. Each of them cost just less than $500 apiece. Now, Ryan is suing AB for fraud, demanding his money back plus interest.

AB has made headlines recently, but not for good reasons. More than a week prior, a clip of him exposing himself in a pool went viral. The footage was allegedly taken when he was at the Armani Hotel Dubai back on May 14.

AB has set the record straight though. Shutting down the false reports, he fumed on Twitter, "my name more precious to be diamonds n Gold. Y y'all keep playing with my character. They tried to barry me forgot i was a Seed."

"It's crazy to me that even after I retire there is disinformation coming out about me. Ironically, during a time when the NFL is getting heat for allowing players to play when they're clearly concussed," he added. "They've been using black men as guinea pigs."

Not done getting things off his chest, AB raged, "Every chance they get to sway the heat off themselves they use me." He then shared his side of the story, "In the video you can clearly see she runs off with my swim trunks. If roles were reversed the headlines would read 'AB having a wild night with nude female'.Yet when it's me it automatically becomes a hate crime."

You can share this post!

Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts

Dua Lipa Confirms Relationship Status Amid Trevor Noah Dating Rumors
Related Posts
Antonio Brown Slammed by Shannon Sharpe for Posting Pic of Him Hugging Tom Brady's Wife Gisele

Antonio Brown Slammed by Shannon Sharpe for Posting Pic of Him Hugging Tom Brady's Wife Gisele

Antonio Brown Posts Wild Pic of Him and Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Amid Couple's Marital Woes

Antonio Brown Posts Wild Pic of Him and Tom Brady's Wife Gisele Amid Couple's Marital Woes

Antonio Brown Slams Reports About Him Him Exposing Himself in a Pool in Viral Video

Antonio Brown Slams Reports About Him Him Exposing Himself in a Pool in Viral Video

Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole Appear to Be Hitting Rough Patch After Dating Rumors

Antonio Brown and Keyshia Cole Appear to Be Hitting Rough Patch After Dating Rumors

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Ice Spice Responds to Alleged Leaked Sex Tape

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

Chris Rock and Bikini-Clad Girlfriend Lake Bell Enjoy Fun-Filled Cabo Getaway

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

NBA YoungBoy's Label Sends Warning to Druski After He Mocks the Rapper's Fiancee

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Boosie Badazz Bleaches Kanye West's Skin White Amid 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt Controversy

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tamera Mowry Has Sister Tia's 'Back' Amid Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will

Wynonna Judd Denies Fighting With Sister Ashley Over Late Mom Naomi's Will