Ray J Sparks Concern After Sharing Suicidal Posts
The 41-year-old 'Another Day in Paradise' crooner is sitting on a ledge when he writes on social media, 'If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight.'

  • Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Ray J has sparked concern among fans with his recent social media posts. The "One Wish" singer left many people worried after sharing his suicidal thoughts on Instagram Stories on Thursday, October 6.

"If it wasn't 4 my Kidz I would jump off and die tonight," the 41-year-old penned while on a ledge. "SHOULD I JUST JUMP off and end it rit. Now!!! ???? Trying to figure it out -- maybe this life was a illusion. Maybe the next life was my real reality."

After The Neighborhood Talk re-shared Ray J's posts, a number of social media users showed their support. "I don't wish this feeling on anyone, be it temporary or not. Much love to him," one person in particular wrote.

Another commented, "I really hope he is ok. Thoughts and prayers." A third added, "Wow this is sad I hope he gets the help and love he needs so he can see his life is worth living." A different user chimed in, "Sending prayers real Talk. Bc it’s so much heavy stuff going on."

According to TMZ, Ray J has been with his estranged wife, Princess Love. A source told the outlet that he had been drinking when he shared the messages and Princess eventually persuaded him to delete them.

The unnamed insider claimed Ray J was not hospitalized. It was unveiled that he was just "messing around" when he made the alarming posts."

It remains to be seen whether Ray J and Princess got back together. The pair, who got married at Los Angeles' Cathedral of Saint Vibiana in August 2016, indeed have a rollercoaster relationship.

Last September, the rapper hinted at trouble in paradise just months after Princess Love filed a dismissal of her divorce papers. Ray J himself filed for divorce in October of that year.

