Latto Posts and Deletes Tweet About Her Award-Winning Track 'Big Energy' After BET Controversy

Oct 8, 2022

AceShowbiz - Latto (Mulatto) has a change of heart after reminding everyone that she deserves to win Song of the Year award at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The Ohio-born raptress has posted and quickly deleted a social media post about her award-winning track "Big Energy".

On Thursday, October 6, the 23-year-old RCA Records artist turned to Twitter to tell her 2.2 million followers, "Big Energy is the highest selling song of the year & longest charting solo song by a female rapper ever btw."

After the tweet received more than 1,000 likes, Latto took it down. While it's unclear why she decided to delete the post, the "B***h From Da Souf" was previously blasted by Kodak Black for winning the Song of the Year award.

Kodak even called Latto "Frappuccino" as he made a joke about her name. "This whole s**t looked like a damn plot," the "Super Gremlin" spitter said during Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, October 4, shortly after the BET Hip Hop Awards winners were announced. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin' at BET, like don't give him that s**t. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."

However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak's diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight black ensemble with the caption, "#Frappuccino." She even played Kodak's song "Super Gremlin" in the background. Not stopping there, she hopped on Twitter to post a cheeky question, "What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji]."

Upon noticing Latto's response, Kodak said he wants everyone to boycott the award show. "Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!!" the 25-year-old rapper tweeted on Wednesday, October 5. "Dat Stupid A** Song Ain't Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST 'F**k N***a Free' Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think 'SONG OF THE YEAR' Mean ????"

Kodak then reiterated his statement that Latto won in a women empowerment "plot" orchestrated against him by BET. "The Woman Empowerment S**t Kool ! Don't Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don't Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That's The Case Y'all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt [dog emoji]."

Latto took home the award over Kodak's single "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" featuring Hitkidd & GloRilla, Jack Harlow's "First Class", Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk's "Hot S**t", Future feat. Drake & Tems' "Wait for You" and Drake feat. Future & Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy".