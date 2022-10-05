 

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Cover Images/Instagram/Sara De Boer
Music

The 'Family Ties' rhymer beats Drake, who led the nominations with 14, to be the biggest winner of the night with six, while the 'F.N.F. (Let's Go)' hitmaker is named Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist.

AceShowbiz - The BET Hip Hop Awards has unveiled the winners of this year's edition. Pre-taped last Friday, September 30, the 17th installment of the awards-giving event aired on Tuesday night, October 4 and saw Kendrick Lamar coming out victorious.

The Compton-born rapper edged out Drake, who actually led the nominations with 14, to be the biggest winner by winning six out of his nine nominations. He nabbed the coveted awards of Hip-Hop Artist of the Year and Hip-Hop Album of the Year ("Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers"), in addition to Best Live Performer and Lyricist of the Year.

Lamar also scored Best Hip-Hop Video award for appearing on Baby Keem's "Family Ties" visuals, while he was also named Video Director of the Year along with Dave Free.

Drake wasn't a total loser that night, as he still scored two awards for Best Collaboration and Sweet 16: Best Featured Verse through Future's "Wait for U", which also features Tems. The song was tied with Jack Harlow's "Churchill Downs", which also features Drizzy, in the latter category.

  See also...

GloRilla, meanwhile, shone as she was recognized as Best Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist. She beat out Baby Keem, Blxst, Doechii, Fivio Foreign, Nardo Wick and Saucy Santana for the award.

Song of the Year went to Latto (Mulatto) for "Big Energy", while Lizzo also nabbed one prize for Impact Track for her song "About Damn Time". Other winners included EarthGang, who was named Best Duo or Group, Hitmaka, who was hailed as Producer of the Year, and 50 Cent, who was dubbed Hustler of the Year.

Kanye West, who scored ten nominations, didn't win any, while fellow nominees Doja Cat, Lil Durk, Jay-Z and Megan Thee Stallion were among other artists who surprisingly scored zero BET Hip Hop Award.

The 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards was hosted by Fat Joe and took place at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta.

Full Winner List of the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards:

