Joe Rogan Insinuates Angelina Jolie-Brad Pitt Trial Will Be Wilder Than Amber Heard-Johnny Depp's

In an episode of his 'The Joe Rogan Experience' podcast, the UFC commentator and Greg Fitzsimmons discussed the 'Eternals' actress and the 'Bullet Train' actor's high-profile breakup.

Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Joe Rogan uses his platform to weigh in on the legal drama between former couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. In an episode of his "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast, Joe and Greg Fitzsimmons discussed the pair's high-profile breakup.

Greg made it clear that he's a fan of the "Bullet Train" actor as he called the actor "the real deal." To that, Joe reminded him of Brad's personal battle, stating, "That poor guy! That Angelina Jolie thing. Imagine that trial."

The UFC commentator later compared Brad and Angelina's legal battle to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's headline-making defamation trial. "You think that Amber Heard trial was wild? Imagine that trial," Joe added.

Most recently, Brad shut down Angelina's claims that he physically assaulted one of their children during their infamous 2016 plane fight. According to the "Maleficent" actress, Brad, with whom she shares Maddox (21), Pax (18), Zahara (17), Shiloh (16) and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox, choked one of their children and hit another during his outburst.

She also claimed in her cross complaint as part of a legal battle over Chateau Miraval that the actor grabbed her by the head and shook her. In addition, he allegedly poured beer on her and red wine on the children during his outburst when they were enroute from France to California in September 2016. Back in August, photos of Angelina's alleged injuries she suffered from the fight leaked online.

Brad, however, denied the allegations. On Wednesday, October 5, his spokesperson said that the accusations, which were filed a day earlier, are "completely untrue." It's also been reported a representative for Brad denied the allegations by slamming them shortly after they emerged as "another rehash that only harms the family."

The FBI investigated Brad for alleged child abuse in 2016 but authorities concluded there was no need to pursue criminal charges against the actor. On Thursday, the 58-year-old star's attorney Anne Kiley stated, "Brad has owned everything he's responsible for from day one - unlike the other side. He's not going to own anything he didn't do. He has been on the receiving end of every type of personal attack and misrepresentation."

"Thankfully, the various public authorities the other side has tried to use against him over the past six years have made their own independent decisions," the lawyer added. Insinuating that her client is ready to battle his ex in court, Anne declared, "Brad will continue to respond in court as he has consistently done."