 

Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto

Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto
Facebook/Instagram
Music

The 'Super Gremlin' spitter also insists that the 'Big Energy' femcee wins in a women empowerment 'plot' orchestrated against him by the annual awards show.

  • Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is definitely not happy with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The "Super Gremlin" rapper wants everyone to boycott the rap platform after Latto (Mulatto)'s "Big Energy" won Song of the Year.

"Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!!" the 25-year-old rapper tweeted on Wednesday, October 5. "Dat Stupid A** Song Ain't Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST 'F**k N***a Free' Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think 'SONG OF THE YEAR' Mean ????"

According to Kodak, Latto won in a women empowerment "plot" orchestrated against him by BET. "The Woman Empowerment S**t Kool ! Don't Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don't Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That's The Case Y'all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt [dog emoji]."

Kodak further said in a separate post, "Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET !" He continued fuming, "Y'all Lame Af & Y'all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!!"

Prior to that, Kodak took to Instagram to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. The "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" spitter even went as far as to call the "Big Energy" rapper Frappuccino.

  See also...

"This whole s**t looked like a damn plot," Kodak said during Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, October 4. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin' at BET, like don't give him that s**t. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."

However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak's diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight black ensemble with the caption, "#Frappuccino." The 23-year-old femcee even played Kodak's song "Super Gremlin" in the background.

Not stopping there, Latto hopped on Twitter to post a cheeky question. "What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji]," the "B****h From Da Souf" rapper tweeted.

Latto took home the award over Kodak's single in a category that also included Hitkidd & GloRilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)", Jack Harlow's "First Class", Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk's "Hot S**t", Future feat. Drake & Tems' "Wait for You" and Drake feat. Future & Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy".

You can share this post!

Christian Bale Owes Choosy Leonardo DiCaprio for His Career

Kevin Gates Raises Eyebrows After Ending Beef With Charleston White With a Hug
Related Posts
Kodak Black Defends Decision to Honor PnB Rock With Chicken and Waffles Pic

Kodak Black Defends Decision to Honor PnB Rock With Chicken and Waffles Pic

Kodak Black Accused of Being Insensitive After Sharing Chicken and Waffles Pic to Honor PnB Rock

Kodak Black Accused of Being Insensitive After Sharing Chicken and Waffles Pic to Honor PnB Rock

Kodak Black Praised for Paying Rent for 28 Families Who Face Eviction

Kodak Black Praised for Paying Rent for 28 Families Who Face Eviction

Kodak Black Goes Off on Fan for Recording Him, Mentions the Death of PnB Rock

Kodak Black Goes Off on Fan for Recording Him, Mentions the Death of PnB Rock

Most Read
Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards
Music

Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Latto Claps Back at TikToker Saying She Had 'Attitude' During Concert

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Willow Smith Jokes About 'S**tting Her Pants' Ahead of 'Saturday Night Live' Performance

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Madonna Reportedly Will Go on World Tour Next Year

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Post Malone Dancing Around With Bra Onstage as He Looks Better After Rib Injury

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Machine Gun Kelly Gets Emotional as He Remembers Chester Bennington at Concert

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Lindsey Buckingham Apologizes for Scrapping Tour Dates Due to 'Ongoing Health Issues'

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

Kendrick Lamar Rules 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Winner List, GloRilla Is First-Time Winner

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

KSI's 'Summer Is Over' Music Video Gives 'Alone in a Crowd' Vibes

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Chris Martin Suffers From 'Serious Lung Infection', Coldplay Call Off Concerts in Brazil

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

Cardi B Promises 'a Lot of Surprises' for Haters After Recent Social Media Feuds With Rappers

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

YG Comes Under Fire for Releasing 'How to Rob a Rapper' in the Wake of PnB Rock's Death

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video

Tory Lanez Becomes Action Figure in 'Sorry 4 What? // LV BELT' Music Video