Kodak Black Calls for BET Boycott After Losing Song of the Year to Latto

The 'Super Gremlin' spitter also insists that the 'Big Energy' femcee wins in a women empowerment 'plot' orchestrated against him by the annual awards show.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Kodak Black is definitely not happy with the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. The "Super Gremlin" rapper wants everyone to boycott the rap platform after Latto (Mulatto)'s "Big Energy" won Song of the Year.

"Not Drake ! Not Future ! But Lache ???? Hell Nawl !!!! @Connieorlando Needs To B Fired !!!" the 25-year-old rapper tweeted on Wednesday, October 5. "Dat Stupid A** Song Ain't Move Nobody ! Forget About Me At This Point ! AT LEAST 'F**k N***a Free' Was A Anthem ! Tf You Think 'SONG OF THE YEAR' Mean ????"

According to Kodak, Latto won in a women empowerment "plot" orchestrated against him by BET. "The Woman Empowerment S**t Kool ! Don't Take Nun From Nobody But You Still Gotta Work For It ! Don't Jus Simply Give It To Somebody Kuz They A Woman !!!!! If That's The Case Y'all Shoulda Gave Song Of The Year To Glorilla Not That Hating A** Mutt [dog emoji]."

Kodak further said in a separate post, "Everyone Needa Boycott @Connieorlando & @BET !" He continued fuming, "Y'all Lame Af & Y'all Not Really For The People Fr ! BET WATERED DOWN !!!"

Prior to that, Kodak took to Instagram to share his disappointment about losing Song of the Year award to Latto. The "Pimpin Ain't Eazy" spitter even went as far as to call the "Big Energy" rapper Frappuccino.

"This whole s**t looked like a damn plot," Kodak said during Instagram Live session on Tuesday night, October 4. "Then I look at the 'gram like what shorty blocked me for? They probably hollerin' at BET, like don't give him that s**t. I told [people] weeks ago. Watch they finna play with me and give it to frappuccino."

However, Latto seemed unbothered by Kodak's diss. She posted an Instagram photo showing off her tight black ensemble with the caption, "#Frappuccino." The 23-year-old femcee even played Kodak's song "Super Gremlin" in the background.

Not stopping there, Latto hopped on Twitter to post a cheeky question. "What kinda Frappuccino I look like I taste like??? [tongue emoji]," the "B****h From Da Souf" rapper tweeted.

Latto took home the award over Kodak's single in a category that also included Hitkidd & GloRilla, "F.N.F. (Let's Go)", Jack Harlow's "First Class", Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk's "Hot S**t", Future feat. Drake & Tems' "Wait for You" and Drake feat. Future & Young Thug's "Way 2 Sexy".