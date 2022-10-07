Millie Bobby Brown Gets Visited by Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi While Filming 'The Electric State'

Instagram Celebrity

While filming her new movie in Atlanta, the 'Stranger Things' actress is visited by her 20-year-old boyfriend, who stops by to say hello with an adorable four-legged friend.

AceShowbiz - Millie Bobby Brown is grateful to have Jake Bongiovi on her side. The "Stranger Things" actress gets a set visit from her boyfriend while she's filming "The Electric State" in Atlanta.

On Thursday, October 6, the 18-year-old actress was filming her new movie for the famous Russo Brothers directors with a co-star none other than Jason Alexander. Suddenly, her boyfriend Jake pulled up to say hello with an adorable four-legged friend along for the ride.

In photos surfacing online, Millie looked adorable in a denim jacket, matching miniskirt and black leggings. At one point, the "Enola Holmes" actress could be seen riding a bike for one of the scenes.

Meanwhile, Jake looked casual yet stylish in a black T-shirt which he paired with a pair of beige cargo pants. The son of Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley was also seen holding his mini tablet while leading his puppy on a leash.

Millie and Jake have been inseparable as of late. In August, they packed on the PDA during a date night in New York City. The smitten couple was spotted sharing a sweet kiss while they're shopping in the Big Apple.

A few weeks earlier, the lovebirds sparked rumors that they have taken their romance to the next level after she was seen with a gold band on her ring finger. In the summer, they took a romantic vacation to Italy where they enjoyed a relaxing yacht trip and in February, they dressed up as Barbie and Ken for Millie's 18th birthday.

Millie and Jake seemingly confirmed their relationship in June last year. At the time, they were snapped holding hands while casually strolling the streets around the Big Apple. Since then, the pair enjoy posting snaps of each other to their social media accounts, although they have never publicly made their romance official.

Jake first shared a snap of Millie with the caption "BFF" in June that year. In October, the 20-year-old posted a mirror selfie of the couple. During the Christmas holiday, the pair snuggled up to each other in front of a Christmas tree in one of Millie's Instagram photos.

Millie was previously in a relationship with rugby player, Joseph Robinson, that ended in August 2020. Before that, she dated Jacob Sartorius for seven months in 2017 before they called it quits that October. While Jake is generally very private, little is known about his previous relationships.