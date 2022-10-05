 

Netflix Ignores 'Panicked' Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Request for Docuseries Edits

While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to make last-minute edits to a big part of their upcoming docuseries on Netflix, the streaming giant allegedly sides with the filmmakers.

AceShowbiz - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are at odds with Netflix and their docuseries' production team. While the Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to make last-minute edits to a big part of their upcoming docuseries on Netflix, the streaming giant allegedly sides with the filmmakers.

According to a new report, the couple tries to backtrack on what they want to show on the project. However, Netflix chiefs are standing by the filmmakers who want to keep the content.

"Harry and Meghan are having second thoughts on their own story, on their own project," a Netflix source tells Page Six. Another industry insider adds, "Harry and Meghan are panicked about trying to tone down even the most basic language. But it's their story, from their own mouths."

"They've made significant requests to walk back content they themselves have provided - to the extent that some Netflix staff believe, if granted, it will effectively shelve the project indefinitely," the Netflix source spills. "Netflix is standing by the filmmakers."

The streaming platform, which has paid the couple millions of dollars, plans to debut the documentary right after season 5 of "The Crown". However, Meghan and Harry want the show to launch next year. "Netflix has made it clear that the project is going forward," claims the industry source.

Prior to this, it was reported that the pair wanted to edit the show in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death last month. It was said that the upcoming docuseries would include a number of truth bombs involving King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton.

Meghan previously addressed the project in her interview with The Cut. Of the docuseries, the former "Suits" actress described it as "the piece of my life I haven't been able to share, that people haven't been able to see - our love story." She additionally gushed over Oscar-nominated director Liz Garbus, who helmed the docuseries, by calling her "incredible."

