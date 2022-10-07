 

Jada Pinkett Smith to Detail 'Complicated Marriage' to Will Smith in 'No Holds Barred' Memoir

Cover Images/Abby Grant
Celebrity

The 'Red Table Talk' host has inked a deal to publish a memoir, which will also chronicle her struggles with suicidal depression and her friendship with Tupac Shakur, in 2023.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Jada Pinkett Smith is going to get candid about her "complicated marriage" to Will Smith in an upcoming memoir. The 51-year-old actress has signed a deal to publish her book in 2023, promising that "no holds barred."

"Jada Pinkett Smith chronicles lessons learned in the course of a difficult but riveting journey," Dey Street, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced on Thursday, October 6, "a rollercoaster ride from the depths of suicidal depression to the heights of personal rediscovery and the celebration of authentic feminine power."

According to the announcement, the "Red Table Talk" host will recount her "unconventional upbringing in Baltimore," her friendship with late rapper Tupac Shakur, her love story with Will and her experiences with motherhood.

The still-untitled memoir will take readers back to her early childhood days, "with no holds barred." The description of the forthcoming book read, "Jada reveals her unconventional upbringing in Baltimore - from the child of two addicts to a promising theatre student and a violent interlude as a petty drug-dealer - followed by a parallel rise to stardom alongside her close friend 2Pac, then falling in love with and marrying Will Smith, and a joyous embrace of motherhood."

  See also...

"In crisis at age 40, Jada recounts the excruciating choices she was forced to make to redefine her life in every way," the publisher went on to say. The memoir likely will address her battle with alopecia, which led to her decision to shave her head.

At the 2022 Academy Awards in March, Chris Rock joked about Jada's shaved head, prompting Will to slap the comedian onstage. Two months later, in an episode of "Red Table Talk", Jada shared her wish that the two men would reconcile.

"The state of the world today, we need them both," the "Gotham" alum said. "And we all actually need one another more than ever. Until then, Will and I are continuing to do what we have done for the last 28 years, and that’s keep figuring out this thing called life together. Thank you for listening."

Will himself has several times apologized for his controversial behavior. In a video posted in July, he said, "I reached out to Chris, and the message that came back is he's not ready to talk, but when he is, he will reach out. I will say to you, Chris, I apologize to you. My behavior was unacceptable, and I'm here whenever you’re ready to talk."

