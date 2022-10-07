 

Yolanda Hadid Trolled Over Her 'Sweater Weather' Style

Yolanda Hadid Trolled Over Her 'Sweater Weather' Style
Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER
Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' faces criticism after she shares some photos of herself on Instagram in which she wears a cutout-covered turtleneck.

  • Oct 7, 2022

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid just showed off her new "sweater weather" style on social media. However, instead of getting praise for her look, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" got trolled by some online users.

In the photo shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 4, the 58-year-old could be seen wearing a cutout-covered turtleneck. Upon seeing the holes in the white top, some people couldn't help but poke fun at the reality star.

One person in particular asked, "That keeps you warm with all those holes?" Another mocked, "I'd be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!" A third argued, "NOT SUCH A GOOD LOOK! STAY CLASSIER!!" Someone else, meanwhile, opined, "Awful jumper."

  See also...

Yolanda shared the post after she reacted to a viral TikTok video that criticized her parenting skills. In the said clip, the user slammed the TV personality for her treatment of her model daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

In a July post, user @pattypopculture claimed that Yolanda "starved" Gigi and Bella for the sake of their modeling careers. "[She] made sure they never ate anything too calorie-dense, not even cake on their birthday," the influencer said.

Some old clips from "RHOBH" were also included. One of them showed Yolanda telling Gigi, "It's hard to not eat any sugar, and it's hard to have to eat salad every day." In another scene, Gigi told her mom during a phone call, "I'm feeling really weak. I had, like, half an almond." To that, Yolanda replied, "Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well."

He also pointed out that Bella previously shared she once suffered from disordered eating. Additionally, the influencer accused Yolanda of making Bella feel like "the ugly, less-than sister" in comparison to Gigi as she allowed Bella to undergo facial reconstructive surgery at the age of 14 to fix her nose.

In response, Yolanda unleashed a video of her snacking on almonds in different settings at her farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The clip was set to the tune of Rosalia's hit song "Bizcochito". In the caption, she simply wrote, "worstmomever #almonds."

You can share this post!

Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement as Rapper Days After Releasing New Album

Gisele Bundchen Allegedly Threatens to Divorce Tom Brady Multiple Times Over Football
Related Posts
Yolanda Hadid Admits to Being 'Worst Mom Ever' While Responding to Viral TikTok

Yolanda Hadid Admits to Being 'Worst Mom Ever' While Responding to Viral TikTok

Yolanda Hadid Marks IG Return With Emotional Post Detailing Depression and Lyme Disease Battle

Yolanda Hadid Marks IG Return With Emotional Post Detailing Depression and Lyme Disease Battle

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Allegedly Lied About Zayn Malik Hitting Her to Get Him Deported

Yolanda Hadid Called 'Terrible' Mother After Daughter Bella Admits to Getting Nose Job at Age 14

Yolanda Hadid Called 'Terrible' Mother After Daughter Bella Admits to Getting Nose Job at Age 14

Most Read
Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother
Celebrity

Cam'ron Issues Warning for Ex-GFs Who Are Looking for Sympathy From His 'Ruthless' Mother

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry Ditches Wedding Ring in First Pics After Filing for Divorce From Cory Hardrict

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shares Cryptic Message After She Confirms Split

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Baffled After Lauryn Hill's Daughter Selah Marley Wears 'White Lives Matter' T-Shirt With Kanye

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Fans Ship Gisele Bundchen With Pete Davidson as She and Tom Brady Hire Divorce Lawyers

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tory Lanez Says He's Facing 24 Years in Prison Ahead of Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Trial

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Tia Mowry's Husband Cory Hardrict Shuts Down Rumors Saying He Cheated on Her Amid Divorce

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release New Portrait to Humiliate Royal Family

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Nick Cannon Leaves Brittany Bell With Newborn to Enjoy 'Babymoon' With Pregnant Abby De La Rosa

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Hacker Leaks Pics of Moneybagg Yo's Alleged Manhood From Ari Fletcher's Snapchat

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Miguel's Wife Nazanin Mandi Files for Divorce Months After Rekindling Romance

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Rihanna Gets Shy as She Rocks Revealing Dress for A$AP Rocky's Birthday Party

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reportedly 'Fighting Nonstop' Since Their Wedding