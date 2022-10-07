Yolanda Hadid Trolled Over Her 'Sweater Weather' Style

Cover Images/DARA KUSHNER Celebrity

The former star of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' faces criticism after she shares some photos of herself on Instagram in which she wears a cutout-covered turtleneck.

AceShowbiz - Yolanda Hadid just showed off her new "sweater weather" style on social media. However, instead of getting praise for her look, the former star of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" got trolled by some online users.

In the photo shared on Instagram on Wednesday, October 4, the 58-year-old could be seen wearing a cutout-covered turtleneck. Upon seeing the holes in the white top, some people couldn't help but poke fun at the reality star.

One person in particular asked, "That keeps you warm with all those holes?" Another mocked, "I'd be FREEZING & dogs would trash it!" A third argued, "NOT SUCH A GOOD LOOK! STAY CLASSIER!!" Someone else, meanwhile, opined, "Awful jumper."

Yolanda shared the post after she reacted to a viral TikTok video that criticized her parenting skills. In the said clip, the user slammed the TV personality for her treatment of her model daughters Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid.

In a July post, user @pattypopculture claimed that Yolanda "starved" Gigi and Bella for the sake of their modeling careers. "[She] made sure they never ate anything too calorie-dense, not even cake on their birthday," the influencer said.

Some old clips from "RHOBH" were also included. One of them showed Yolanda telling Gigi, "It's hard to not eat any sugar, and it's hard to have to eat salad every day." In another scene, Gigi told her mom during a phone call, "I'm feeling really weak. I had, like, half an almond." To that, Yolanda replied, "Have a couple of almonds. Chew them really well."

He also pointed out that Bella previously shared she once suffered from disordered eating. Additionally, the influencer accused Yolanda of making Bella feel like "the ugly, less-than sister" in comparison to Gigi as she allowed Bella to undergo facial reconstructive surgery at the age of 14 to fix her nose.

In response, Yolanda unleashed a video of her snacking on almonds in different settings at her farmhouse in Pennsylvania. The clip was set to the tune of Rosalia's hit song "Bizcochito". In the caption, she simply wrote, "worstmomever #almonds."