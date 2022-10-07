Kid Cudi Hints at Retirement as Rapper Days After Releasing New Album

Apple Music Music

The 38-year-old emcee, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, reveals in a new interview that he wants to be a 'kindergarten teacher' after he retires as a rapper.

AceShowbiz - Kid Cudi may hang his mic in the near future. Just days after releasing his latest album "Entergalactic", the "Pursuit Of Happiness" rapper divulged that he has considered retiring from the music industry.

The emcee opened up about his potential retirement when appearing on First We Feast's "Hot Ones". While eating some spicy chicken wings, he said, "I'm kinda nearing the end on all things Kid Cudi."

Cudi made the revelation when he was discussing hip-hop legends like Jay-Z and Eminem who perform and release music well into middle age. "I feel like, I don't have what they have," he claimed. "I just don't know if I want to do… music, drop albums for too much longer."

"I'm really curious to see what else I can do," the 38-year-old, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, continued. "It would be cool to one day be a kindergarten teacher... Just do that for a couple years. When I'm like 50… infect the youth with that freshness. Then those kids will sprinkle the freshness to the world."

When speaking to Zane Lowe on his Apple Music show days prior, Cudi insinuated that "Entergalactic" might be his final studio record. "The Kid Cudi stuff, I think I want to put it on the back burner and chill out with that. I think, I want to be done with it... I think, closing the chapter on Kid Cudi," he stated.

"I've said a lot and I have other desires, I have other things I want to do," he noted. "And I do not see me never making music, I'll always f**k around in the studio, or make something here and there... But, as far as getting in the studio and working on an album, and then going and touring it, I just don't have it in me. I don't have the desire."