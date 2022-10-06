 

Ari Lennox Meets Terrible Dates in 'POF' Music Video

The track serves as one of the singles off Ari's sophomore studio album, 'age/sex/location', which features guest appearances from the likes of Lucky Daye, Chloe Bailey and Summer Walker.

AceShowbiz - Ari Lennox has unleashed a new music video for "POF". Arriving on Wednesday, October 5, the clip shows the singer meeting terrible dates after she broke up with her previous partner.

The visuals opens with Ari getting messages from her friends. They tell the 31-year-old musician to get out of bed and start finding someone new because there's "plenty of fish in the sea."

However, once Ari decides to use dating apps, she meets men who end up turning her off. The first one eats a lot, while the second one focues on his golf. The third, meanwhile, invites her for a Netflix and chills, but his mom shows up all of a sudden.

"What's that they say back in the day?/ 'It's plenty of fish in the sea,' " the R&B star, whose real name is Courtney Shanade Salter, sings in the chorus. "Will somebody explain that's with these lame/ Fish that be swimmin' to me?"

"POV" appears on Ari's new album, "age/sex/location". When announcing the new project, she wrote on Instagram, "age/sex/location Sept 9th. This album is the transitional space before my current eat pray love journey [several heart emojis]."

The songstress also thanked her collaborators, including Chloe Bailey, Lucky Daye and Summer Walker. "Chloe you are the realest angel. A super legend ready to take over the world that's rightfully yours," she first penned. "Don't know anyone who works as hard as you other than cole and lil baby."

"Thank you Lucky, you are my music industry husband lol," she stated. "J. Cole you a real a** n thank you for your production and writing and for singing your heart out on POF. and thank you for your sweet insightful words of encouragement."

"Summer nobody compares to your gentle slayage I love you sister. You're Phenomenal," Ari continued. "Theo Your solo gives me chills every time I hear mean mug. Thanks Angel. Thank you to all the producers Elite, cole, dzl, wu-10, tim suby, loxe jermaine dupree, brian michael cox, michael bearden, ron gilmore,theo croker, ib, J white, cardiak, slim wave, and Organized Noise."

