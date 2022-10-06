Meek Mill Slams BET for Letting His BM Embarrass Herself by Performing at 2022 Hip Hop Awards

Cover Images/Kristin Callahan Music

The 'Going Bad' emcee blasts the network for letting his ex and baby mama Milan Rouge participate in a cypher at the event, saying it's 'a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity.'

AceShowbiz - Meek Mill wasn't happy to see his baby mama performing at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards. After Milan Rouge participated in a cypher at the event, which aired on Tuesday, October 4, the "Going Bad" rapper took to social media to slam the network.

"Ion like 'bet' got my bm tryna spit bars for attention/clout …it's like a setup embarrassment made to look like opportunity!" the 35-year-old emcee fumes in a Twitter post shared on Wednesday. "And I'm with the 'women hustler empowerment motion' but y'all drawin .. Pure manipulation."

Hours later, Meek explained, "I was voicing my opinion about a connection to my life and a company I been getting money wit .. .. all them women lit love to them!" He added, "Everything ain't networking especially if you say you getting money … stay true to your self 'phones' made us all get a lil lost even me!"

"I'm scared to rap and say the truth nowadays it's soooo vicious out here," the Philadelphia rhymer went on elaborating in a separate tweet. "this run I am tho…. it's like therapy for me!"

While Meek wasn't pleased to see Milan's performance, fans showed support to her. One person in particular wrote, "Milano didn't do bad on her cypher rap. Let's set the record straight." Another replied, "She ain't so bad she was just nervous."

Meek and Milan sparked dating rumors in 2019 and welcomed a child together in 2020. While the baby is the fashion designer's first child, it's the rapper's third.

In July 2020, Meek announced on Twitter, "We me and Milano decided to remain friends and build our child as separate parents." He added, "We still have mad love for eachother [sic] but we both came to an understanding!"