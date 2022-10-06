 

Yung Miami Reacts After Charlamagne Tha God Calls 'Caresha Please' BET Hip Hop Win 'Bulls**t'

The one half of City Girl takes to Twitter to clap back at haters who think that her podcast should not win the Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Award.

AceShowbiz - Yung Miami is proud of her show "Caresha Please" after it won Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Award earlier this week and no one could take her moment. The one half of City Girls took to Twitter to clap back at haters who thought that her show should not win the prestigious award.

On Wednesday, October 4, Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, downplayed the criticism in a tweet. "Not y'all mad #Careshaplease won an award? Awww :'(," so she wrote.

It should be noted that "Caresha Please" shared the award with its Revolt mate "Drink Champs", which was led by Norega and DJ EFN. Charlamagne Tha God, however, believed that "Drink Champs" should be the sole winner of the award.

In the Wednesday episode of "The Breakfast Club" that featured Sean "P. Diddy" Combs as the guest, CTG said, "I love Caresha, but it tied with 'Drink Champs'." He added, "Diddy you know that's some bulls**t."

The Revolt chairman then defended Miami, whom he was rumored to be dating, by calling "Caresha Please" "the best podcast of the year." Charlamagne, however, stood still with his stance as he said, "So you paid for that? 'Drink Champs' should have won that hands down."

Apparently, CTG wasn't the only one who raised his eyebrows over "Caresha Please" victory. "Caresha ain't even a year yet, Drink Champs deserve it," one Internet user said, questioning how "Caresha Please" edged out "Million Dollars Worth of Game" with only five episodes. Another person commented, "She gotta b super head for did to pay for that one."

"Drinks champs should've definitely won simple and plain," one other added. "It ain't even been on all year and noooooooo way she’s still getting her feet wet with that up close and personal conversation please Nore does it effortlessly not taking anything away from YM but no drink champs is much better!!!" another comment read.

