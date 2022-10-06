Meghan King Calls Out Jim Edmonds for Not Inviting Their Kids to His Wedding

Cover Images/Instagram/Milla Cochran Celebrity

In an episode of her 'Intimate Knowledge' podcast, the 'Real Housewives of Orange County' alum claimed that her ex-husband didn't invite their children to his fairytale wedding to Kortnie O'Connor last month.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Meghan King slammed ex-husband Jim Edmonds for not inviting their children to his fairytale wedding to Kortnie O'Connor. "The Real Housewives of Orange County" alum made the revelation during an episode of her "Intimate Knowledge" podcast.

In the Monday, October 3 episode of the podcast, Meghan claimed that their kids, Aspen (5) and twin sons Hart and Hayes (4), "weren't even invited" to the nuptials. "They don't even have passports and he didn't ask me to get them a passport," she told guest Heather McDonald.

The 38-year-old reality TV star noted that she found it "interesting that he had a nanny there, but none of his seven children." Of the "small" gathering in Lake Como, Italy last month, she joked, "There was [sic] no kids to nanny at the wedding!"

Jim responded to Meghan's claims as his rep called her latest comments a cry for attention, though the rep didn't mention about whether the kids were actually invited. "Meghan has continually and intentionally harassed and disparaged Jim to get attention for herself. Then she turns around and complains that she is having difficulty co-parenting with Jim; go figure," the rep told Page Six.

The rep continued, "And the unfortunate part is that she puts her own best interests above those of her children and uses them as pawns to get herself publicity. Hopefully, at some point, she will get the help she needs and decide to lead a meaningful and productive life."

That aside, Meghan praised Kortnie's "beautiful" wedding dress and said she "hopes" their marriage "will last." She went on to divulge "That's all I care about, you know? Stability for the kids."

After Meghan and Jim separated in 2019 after five years of marriage, the former couple has gone through a series of very public disputes in the last couple of years regarding their children. Back in June, Meghan filed two protective orders against the former MLB star as she accused the athlete of being abusive to her but he denied.

Meghan, however, dismissed the restraining orders. "We ended up turning it into a consent order that has all of the same terms as a restraining order but now it's reciprocal, so I have to follow it as well," she said on her podcast. "I follow the rules so whatever, it doesn't make any difference to me. It's good for Jim and I because we don’t have to see each other or communicate except about the kids, which is nice."