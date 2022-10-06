Cardi B Struggles to Collect Tasha K's $3M Judgment as Blogger Only Has $1K in Her Account

Instagram Celebrity

The New York hip-hop star is unveiled to have learned that the blogger, born Latasha Kebe, and her company Kebe Studios only have $1,083.02 held in accounts.

Oct 6, 2022

AceShowbiz - Cardi B is trying to collect her lawsuit money from blogger Latasha Kebe a.k.a. Tasha K. If a new report is to be believed, the "Bodak Yellow" raptress struggles to collect the $3 million judgment as the blogger only has $1K in her bank account.

According to court documents obtained by Radar Online, JP Morgan Chase Bank has informed the Bronx native hip-hop star that Tasha and her company Kebe Studios only have $1,083.02 held in accounts. The amount is a far cry from what is needed to satisfy the court judgment the rapper was awarded.

Tasha was sued by Cardi for defamation, invasion of privacy, and intentional infliction of emotional distress in early 2019 over the latter's claims in her vlog on "unWinewithTashaK" YouTube channel. The "Money" femcee won the case back in January 2022 with more than $2.5 million in damages and another $1.3 million in legal fees.

Then, it's revealed that Cardi "demanded Chase Bank and its employees hold all of Tasha's property, money, wages and other assets, including property in safe deposit boxes or similar property."

However, Tasha admitted that she doesn't have $4 million to be given to Cardi. "I ain't got it. Listen, I ain't got it. Don't ask me for no money," she said in February. "We have business things in place to take care of things like this. The Appellate Court and Supreme Court is in process right now," Tasha went on to explain, "What's what Appellate Court is for. Who's trying to pay $4 million?"

Despite Tasha's confession, Cardi recently told her followers late last month that she's going to spend her lawsuit money from Tasha for her fans. "Sooo proud of BG [Bardigang]……When I get my LS check I'm going to do someee very special for yall," she tweeted on September 26.

As many wondered what "LS" actually stands for, one Twitter user replied to Cardi's initial post, "what's an LS check ? [crying emoji]." In response, Cardi wrote, "Thinkie think," along with a winking face emoji.